Iva Jones MellonSeptember 10, 1937 - October 4, 2021Iva Jones Mellon, 84, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at her residence.Born Sept. 10, 1937, in Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Zero Lee Jones and Minnie Humphries Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, F.H. Mellon; and a sister, Melba Fowler.Iva was a member of Westview United Methodist Church. She retired from Sprint Telephone Company in 1997.Survivors include a son, Sheldon Mellon; a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Mellon; a grandson, Nicholas Mellon; a granddaughter, Haley Mellon; a goddaughter, Kelly Frank; and a brother, Roy Lee Jones of Cleveland County. She had a number of nieces and nephews and many special friends including Tom Gillian.A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 8, in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. She will lie in state from 12 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7.Memorials may be made to Westview United Methodist Church, 1309 1st Ave. SW, Hickory, NC 28602.