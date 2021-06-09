Menu
Iva Pearl Jennings Driver Shook
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway
Bristol, TN
Iva Pearl Jennings Driver Shook

July 13, 1942 - June 6, 2021

Iva Pearl Jennings Driver Shook, 78, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at her residence, following a period of declining health.

Iva was born July 13, 1942, in Bristol, Va., to the late Martin V. Jennings and Pansy Thomas Jennings. She loved listening to gospel music, gardening, canning, flowers, animals, collecting rocks, and spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her biological parents, she was preceded in death by Eliane Quales and Dewey Quales, whom raised her after the death of her parents; her son, John Franklin Driver; grandsons, Jacob Spry and Ricky Bently; loving partner, Joebilly Hull; sister, Ruth Monroe; and first husband, Duard John Driver.

She is survived by her children, Mickey Driver, Janie Driver Chandler, and Martin Van Driver; sisters, Margaret Wilson and Mary Mitchell; special friend, Danny Huffman; seven grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Friday, June 11, at 4 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Terry Cheek officiating.

The family will receive friends Friday, from 2 to 4 p.m., prior to the service.

Interment will follow at Shipling Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., Saturday, June 12, at 4 p.m.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
NC
Jun
11
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
NC
Jun
12
Interment
4:00p.m.
Shipling Cemetery
Bristol, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
GRANNY I LOVE ADAMS MISS YOU SOO MUCH. I KNOW YOUR IN A BETTER PLACE NOW AND YOUR PAIN FREE.. I KNOW YOUR UP THERE RIGHT NOW DANCING AROUND LESSENING TO ELVIS WITH JOEBILLY HULL LOOKING DOWN SMILING ON ALL OF US. YOU THOUGHT ME SO MUCH THROUGHOUT THE YEARS AND I'LL ALWAYS REMEMBER YOU AND THINGS THAT YOU TOUGHT ME AND MY 3 BABIES.. I WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER YOU AND IM GONNA GET MY LIFE TOGETHER AND CLEAN AND TRY MY BEST TO LIVE RIGHT THE WAY YOU RAISED ME TO BE. I LOVE YOU GRANNY AND CAN'T WAIT TILL THE DAY I GET TO SEE YOU AGEN.
ANTHONY CLINE
Family
June 9, 2021
