Iva Pearl Jennings Driver Shook
July 13, 1942 - June 6, 2021
Iva Pearl Jennings Driver Shook, 78, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at her residence, following a period of declining health.
Iva was born July 13, 1942, in Bristol, Va., to the late Martin V. Jennings and Pansy Thomas Jennings. She loved listening to gospel music, gardening, canning, flowers, animals, collecting rocks, and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her biological parents, she was preceded in death by Eliane Quales and Dewey Quales, whom raised her after the death of her parents; her son, John Franklin Driver; grandsons, Jacob Spry and Ricky Bently; loving partner, Joebilly Hull; sister, Ruth Monroe; and first husband, Duard John Driver.
She is survived by her children, Mickey Driver, Janie Driver Chandler, and Martin Van Driver; sisters, Margaret Wilson and Mary Mitchell; special friend, Danny Huffman; seven grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Friday, June 11, at 4 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Terry Cheek officiating.
The family will receive friends Friday, from 2 to 4 p.m., prior to the service.
Interment will follow at Shipling Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., Saturday, June 12, at 4 p.m.www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 9, 2021.