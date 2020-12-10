Menu
J.P. Queen
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
J.P. Queen

June 15, 1939 - December 8, 2020

John Pinkney Queen, better known by all who knew him as "J.P." or "Jake", passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his residence.

Born June 15, 1939, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Reid and Catherine Queen. In addition to his parents, J.P. was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda "Jean" Crouch Waters Queen; three sisters; one brother; and one stepson.

J.P. was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.

From his family- We've lost our favorite Duke fan. He loved golf, basketball, books, baseball, NASCAR, and WWE. He was an impeccable dresser and an amazing gift giver. He also picked out the sweetest cards for every occasion. He was a reluctant hugger-"whatever"- but he loved us. We knew it, and we felt it. We loved him too, and he sure will be missed.

Survivors include two daughters, Vickie Q. McAlpin and husband, Danny, and Lori Q. Holloway; six grandchildren, Matthew Corn, Laci McAlpin LeBlanc, Cory McAlpin, Jon Holloway, Hulda Klinck Brown, and Eddie Klinck III; two great-grandchildren, Emery and Simon LeBlanc; sister, Betty Q. Huffman; stepson, Scott Waters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Queen will lie-in-state from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church Cemetery with Pastor David W. Ziehr officiating.

Memorials may be made to St. Stephens Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, 2304 Springs Rd. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Dec
12
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
St. Stephen's Lutheran Church Cemetery
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God be with you, his family, as you go through each day ahead. May he rest in peace.
Elaine Queen Penuel
December 11, 2020
Helen Sorrell
December 10, 2020
My deepest sympathies. May he rest in peace
Randy Queen
December 10, 2020
