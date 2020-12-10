J.P. QueenJune 15, 1939 - December 8, 2020John Pinkney Queen, better known by all who knew him as "J.P." or "Jake", passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his residence.Born June 15, 1939, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Reid and Catherine Queen. In addition to his parents, J.P. was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda "Jean" Crouch Waters Queen; three sisters; one brother; and one stepson.J.P. was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.From his family- We've lost our favorite Duke fan. He loved golf, basketball, books, baseball, NASCAR, and WWE. He was an impeccable dresser and an amazing gift giver. He also picked out the sweetest cards for every occasion. He was a reluctant hugger-"whatever"- but he loved us. We knew it, and we felt it. We loved him too, and he sure will be missed.Survivors include two daughters, Vickie Q. McAlpin and husband, Danny, and Lori Q. Holloway; six grandchildren, Matthew Corn, Laci McAlpin LeBlanc, Cory McAlpin, Jon Holloway, Hulda Klinck Brown, and Eddie Klinck III; two great-grandchildren, Emery and Simon LeBlanc; sister, Betty Q. Huffman; stepson, Scott Waters; and numerous nieces and nephews.Mr. Queen will lie-in-state from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church Cemetery with Pastor David W. Ziehr officiating.Memorials may be made to St. Stephens Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, 2304 Springs Rd. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.