J. Hal Sigmon
October 20, 1931 - March 19, 2021
J. Hal Sigmon, 89, of Conover and formerly of Hudson, passed away at his home Friday, March 19, 2021.
He was born Oct. 20, 1931, in Catawba County, to the late Lester Odell Sigmon and Ina Belle Fulbright Sigmon.
A retired social worker with the Caldwell County DSS, Hal was a lifelong member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont. He served in the U.S. Air Force before graduating from Lenoir-Rhyne College. Hal deeply loved his family and was also an avid outdoorsman, choosing to spend as much time as possible in the great outdoors. He was especially fond of teaching and sharing his love of nature with his children, grandchildren, and all those he met.
In addition to his parents, Hal was preceded in death by his first wife of 50 years, Rebecca Jean Cannon Sigmon; two brothers, Jack Fulbright and Johnny Sigmon; and a sister, Cordia Belle Sigmon Baker.
Those left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 3½ years, Nancy Pruitt Sigmon; daughters, Renee Sigmon Kittrell (John) and Michelle Sigmon Blake (James); bonus daughters, Stephanie Pruitt Macchia (Tom) and Gina Pruitt Jenkins (Ricky); a brother, Joe Fulbright Sr. (Mary); a sister, Vicky Lineberger (Robert); grandchildren, John Sigmon Kittrell, William Craig Jones Jr., Kathryn Rebecca Kittrell, Andrew Hal Jones and Christopher Riley Jones; many nieces and nephews; and many special friends.
A service to celebrate Hal's life will be held Tuesday, March 23, at 1 p.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont. The Rev. Eric Hollar will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state at Bethel Lutheran Church, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 5759 Bolick Rd., Claremont, NC 28610.
Drum Funeral Home of Conover is assisting the family and condolences may be written through our website at www.drumfh-conover.com
