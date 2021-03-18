J.W. McConnellAugust 3, 1947 - March 16, 2021J.W. McConnell, 73, of Denver, N.C., passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford.Born Aug. 3, 1947, in Iredell County, he was the son of the late Joel Willroe and Berlie Annis McAlister McConnell. J.W. was an honorable veteran of the U.S. Army, who served in Vietnam. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Denver. J.W. loved his wife and family. He also loved his Tarheels and Dodger blue. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his sister, Shirley Canipe.Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Jane Ballard McConnell of the home; daughter, Christi Vane and husband, Jamie, of Catawba; son, Michael McConnell and wife, Karen, of Maiden; five grandchildren, Cameron Fox and wife, Marie, of Denver, Tyler Fox of Catawba, Zack Fox of Catawba, Karson McConnell of Maiden, Karley McConnell of Maiden; great-granddaughter, Ella "Booger Bear" Fox of Denver; brother, David McConnell and wife, Joyce; and five sisters, Katie Helms, Alene Elliott; Joyce Alexander and husband, Terry, Patsy Sherrill, and Pam Poole and husband, Randy.The funeral service will be held Friday, March 19, at 4 p.m., at Victory Baptist Church in Denver, with Pastors Lonny Ramsey and Von Ramsey and grandson, Zack Fox officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 6041 King Wilkinson Rd., Denver, NC 28037; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Maiden