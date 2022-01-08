Menu
Jack Bennie Spivey
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC
Jack Bennie Spivey

February 16, 1947 - January 6, 2022

Jack Bennie Spivey, 74, of 643 Mary's Grove Rd. in Cherryville, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 9, in the Warlick Funeral home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Lail officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain.

Jack was born Feb. 16, 1947, in Lincoln County, to the late Ben Edward Spivey and Ruby Elizabeth Gilleland Spivey. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Shane Spivey; and brother, Harold Spivey. He retired after 20 years of service in the U.S. Army, with the rank of staff sergeant.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rita Fourshee Spivey; daughters, Rachel Fredell (Ricky) of Maiden and Wendella Southers (Michael) of Lincolnton; brother, Toney Spivey (Jeanette) of Cherryville; sister, Shirley Earls (Joel) of Mooresboro; four grandchildren, Maranda Rorie (Joseph), David Cahill (Kristin), Lee Broome (Heather) and Laney Topken (Eric); and 20 great-grandchildren.

Warlick Funeral Home

www.warlickfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Warlick Funeral home
125 Dave Warlick Drive, Lincolnton, NC
Jan
9
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Warlick Funeral home
125 Dave Warlick Drive, Lincolnton, NC
Jan
11
Burial
2:00p.m.
Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery
Black Mountain, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
