Jack Bennie SpiveyFebruary 16, 1947 - January 6, 2022Jack Bennie Spivey, 74, of 643 Mary's Grove Rd. in Cherryville, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 9, in the Warlick Funeral home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Lail officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain.Jack was born Feb. 16, 1947, in Lincoln County, to the late Ben Edward Spivey and Ruby Elizabeth Gilleland Spivey. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Shane Spivey; and brother, Harold Spivey. He retired after 20 years of service in the U.S. Army, with the rank of staff sergeant.He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rita Fourshee Spivey; daughters, Rachel Fredell (Ricky) of Maiden and Wendella Southers (Michael) of Lincolnton; brother, Toney Spivey (Jeanette) of Cherryville; sister, Shirley Earls (Joel) of Mooresboro; four grandchildren, Maranda Rorie (Joseph), David Cahill (Kristin), Lee Broome (Heather) and Laney Topken (Eric); and 20 great-grandchildren.