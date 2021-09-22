Menu
Jack Wilson
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
Jack Wilson

October 12, 1935 - September 19, 2021

Jack Wilson, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford.

He was born Oct. 12, 1935, in Newport News, Va.

A longtime member of Penelope Baptist Church (now Open Door Baptist Church,) Jack retired from the F.A.A. at the Hickory Airport. He enjoyed building, painting and flying radio control airplanes, as well as, golfing, skiing, and hunting.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Luella "Lou" Wilson of the home; sons, Michael Wilson and wife, Anna Schleunes, of Charlotte, Kevin Wilson and wife, Lauren, of Boone; special daughter, Karen of Charlotte; two sisters, Shirley Dills and husband, John, of Colorado, Linda Pape and husband, Art, of Virginia; and five grandchildren.

The family will have a private service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford or the Alzheimer's Association.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 22, 2021.
Lou, you and your family are held close in my heart. I have missed you and send my love.
Ginger Sermons
September 23, 2021
My deepest condolences for this beautiful family in the passing of Jim. May God surround you with love and strength. Jim was such a good Christian husband and father. He will be missed. Love to Lou and my loving Special friend Karen.
Linda Jackson
Other
September 22, 2021
