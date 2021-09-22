Jack Wilson
October 12, 1935 - September 19, 2021
Jack Wilson, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford.
He was born Oct. 12, 1935, in Newport News, Va.
A longtime member of Penelope Baptist Church (now Open Door Baptist Church,) Jack retired from the F.A.A. at the Hickory Airport. He enjoyed building, painting and flying radio control airplanes, as well as, golfing, skiing, and hunting.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Luella "Lou" Wilson of the home; sons, Michael Wilson and wife, Anna Schleunes, of Charlotte, Kevin Wilson and wife, Lauren, of Boone; special daughter, Karen of Charlotte; two sisters, Shirley Dills and husband, John, of Colorado, Linda Pape and husband, Art, of Virginia; and five grandchildren.
The family will have a private service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford or the Alzheimer's Association
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 22, 2021.