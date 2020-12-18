Menu
Jackie Hollar Deal
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Jackie Hollar Deal

June 23, 1930 - December 16, 2020

Jackie Hollar Deal, 90, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Catawba County, June 23, 1930. She is the daughter of the late Cyril and Mary Ellen Pope Hollar. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Leroy Deal. She was a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Rice of Drexel; nieces, Roxie Storie and husband, Richard, of Hickory, and Lisa Smith and husband, Harold, of Morganton; and nephew, Steven Miller of Texas.

She will lie-in-state Sunday, Dec. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel. It will be a closed casket, family will not be present, and register book will be available to sign.

A private family funeral service will be held Monday, Dec. 21, with entombment to follow at Catawba Memorial Park with Pastor Nathan Yoder officiating.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Lying in State
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Hickory Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To my cousin, Jackie, may you rest in peace with Carl, your only love, your mother "A" and father Cyril. All of you may be gone but all the wonderful memories still fresh in my mind have stayed with me from the time I was a teenager and beyond. Everyone should have relatives such as Jackie, Carl, "A", Cyril, your sister "Dube" and countless other family members still alive on this earth. Thank you all for being a part of my life and family. "Dee"
Charles Punch
December 18, 2020
I am saddened by the passing of Jackie. She was a beautiful, classy and caring person. Some of my fondest childhood memories are days spent at Jackie and Carl's lake home.
Norris McLaughlin
December 18, 2020
