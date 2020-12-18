Jackie Hollar DealJune 23, 1930 - December 16, 2020Jackie Hollar Deal, 90, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center.She was born in Catawba County, June 23, 1930. She is the daughter of the late Cyril and Mary Ellen Pope Hollar. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Leroy Deal. She was a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church.She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Rice of Drexel; nieces, Roxie Storie and husband, Richard, of Hickory, and Lisa Smith and husband, Harold, of Morganton; and nephew, Steven Miller of Texas.She will lie-in-state Sunday, Dec. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel. It will be a closed casket, family will not be present, and register book will be available to sign.A private family funeral service will be held Monday, Dec. 21, with entombment to follow at Catawba Memorial Park with Pastor Nathan Yoder officiating.Hickory Funeral Home