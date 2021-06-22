Jackie Hatton
June 3, 1952 - June 19, 2021
Jackie Hatton, 69, went to her heavenly home Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Jackie was born June 3, 1952, in Lenoir, to the late Nile Levin and the late Warren G. Atkins. In addition to her late parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, The Rev. Mike Hatton.
Jackie is survived by her son, Chris Hatton (Yulia) of Attleboro, Mass.; and daughters, Kimberly Beddingfield (Cameron) of Lincolnton, and Karlyn McCoy (Sammy) of Morganton; grandchildren, Ellaina Hatton, Leilana Hatton, Lizzie Beddingfield, Easton McCoy, Presley McCoy; bonus grandchildren, Breyden, Brooke, and Bryce Beddingfield; and stepsiblings, Dean Story, Tim Story, Kim Story, and Scottie Baker.
Jackie was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, church, and community. She adored her grandchildren! She was also a faithful friend and prayer warrior to so many throughout her life. Jackie spent much of her life alongside her husband devoting their time to the ministry and sharing God's love and his mercy with many wherever God led them. She was more recently a member of Freedom Church in Lincolnton.
The funeral service will be held for Jackie and her mother, Nile, at Evans Funeral Service at 1 p.m., Friday, June 25, 1070 Taylorsville Rd. SE in Lenoir.
A private burial will take place at Worship Point Baptist Church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the following organizations: The Healing NET Foundation, 200 Hill Ave., Suite 4, Nashville, TN 37210; Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Dr., Lincolnton, NC 29092; or Alzheimer's Association
, 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.
Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir www.evansfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2021.