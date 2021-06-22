Menu
Jackie Hatton
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
EVANS FUNERAL SERVICE
1070 TAYLORSVILLE RD
Lenoir, NC
Jackie Hatton

June 3, 1952 - June 19, 2021

Jackie Hatton, 69, went to her heavenly home Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Jackie was born June 3, 1952, in Lenoir, to the late Nile Levin and the late Warren G. Atkins. In addition to her late parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, The Rev. Mike Hatton.

Jackie is survived by her son, Chris Hatton (Yulia) of Attleboro, Mass.; and daughters, Kimberly Beddingfield (Cameron) of Lincolnton, and Karlyn McCoy (Sammy) of Morganton; grandchildren, Ellaina Hatton, Leilana Hatton, Lizzie Beddingfield, Easton McCoy, Presley McCoy; bonus grandchildren, Breyden, Brooke, and Bryce Beddingfield; and stepsiblings, Dean Story, Tim Story, Kim Story, and Scottie Baker.

Jackie was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, church, and community. She adored her grandchildren! She was also a faithful friend and prayer warrior to so many throughout her life. Jackie spent much of her life alongside her husband devoting their time to the ministry and sharing God's love and his mercy with many wherever God led them. She was more recently a member of Freedom Church in Lincolnton.

The funeral service will be held for Jackie and her mother, Nile, at Evans Funeral Service at 1 p.m., Friday, June 25, 1070 Taylorsville Rd. SE in Lenoir.

A private burial will take place at Worship Point Baptist Church following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the following organizations: The Healing NET Foundation, 200 Hill Ave., Suite 4, Nashville, TN 37210; Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Dr., Lincolnton, NC 29092; or Alzheimer's Association, 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.

Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir

www.evansfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Evans Funeral Chapel
1070 Taylorsville Road, Lenoir, NC
Funeral services provided by:
EVANS FUNERAL SERVICE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jackie was a wonderful Christian woman. She was always there to help when she was a WRBC. We have been praying for her and her family. I know that she is now with her Lord and Savior and no longer in pain. She will be missed. Susan Ingram, Joan Chappell
Susan Ingram
Other
June 20, 2021
