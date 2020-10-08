Jackie Lee WigginsNovember 7, 1955 - October 6, 2020Jackie Lee Wiggins, 64, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.Jackie was born Nov.7, 1955, in Gaston County, to the late Oliver Woodrow Wiggins and Minnie Bell Harris Turner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Rex A. Wiggins.He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Betty McCloud Wiggins of the home; three daughters, Lora Rudisill (Larry) of Lenoir, Jackie Clark (James) of Vale and Ashley Wiggins (fiancé, Robert Rumfelt) of Hickory; two sons, Tony Lee Wiggins (Crystal) of Hickory and Christopher Walker of Hickory; brother, Raymond W. Wiggins of Lincolnton; sister, Deborah Propst of Hickory; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.The funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, at 11 a.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton, with Pastor David Robinson officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, Oct. 10, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will be held at Laurel Branch Cemetery in Bryson City, Monday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m.Burke Mortuary of Newton