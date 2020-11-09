James AbernathySeptember 28, 1960 - November 6, 2020James Federick Abernathy, 60, of Claremont, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his residence.He was born Sept. 28, 1960, in Catawba County, to Homer Clarence Abernathy Jr. and Doris Virginia Dellinger Abernathy of Claremont.James was a devout and active member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont, where he lovingly served as usher and with the Disaster Relief Program. He was employed with Hickory Chair in Hickory. James enjoyed fishing, bowling, watching NASCAR and college sports, and supporting the Bunker Hill High School Bears.Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Homer Clarence Abernathy Jr. and Doris Virginia Dellinger Abernathy of Claremont; brothers, John F. Abernathy and wife, Sandra, of Hickory and H. Clayton Abernathy and wife, Paege, of Conover; sister, Jennifer Abernathy Whitely and husband, Gregory, of Olive Branch, Miss.; nieces, Jill Hallstrom, Rachel Ciudad, Elizabeth Abernathy, Jessica Ledford and Michelle Zasadney; great-niece, Emma Monahan; and nephews, David Abernathy and Caleb Welch.A service to celebrate James' life will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont. The Rev. Eric Hollar will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers are: David Abernathy, Brandon Ledford, Caleb Welch, Christopher Abernathy, Harlen Sterling, and Allen Brown.Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, c/o Youth Program or Disaster Relief Program, 5759 Bolick Rd., Claremont, NC 28610.