Menu
Search
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Abernathy
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
James Abernathy

September 28, 1960 - November 6, 2020

James Federick Abernathy, 60, of Claremont, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Sept. 28, 1960, in Catawba County, to Homer Clarence Abernathy Jr. and Doris Virginia Dellinger Abernathy of Claremont.

James was a devout and active member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont, where he lovingly served as usher and with the Disaster Relief Program. He was employed with Hickory Chair in Hickory. James enjoyed fishing, bowling, watching NASCAR and college sports, and supporting the Bunker Hill High School Bears.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Homer Clarence Abernathy Jr. and Doris Virginia Dellinger Abernathy of Claremont; brothers, John F. Abernathy and wife, Sandra, of Hickory and H. Clayton Abernathy and wife, Paege, of Conover; sister, Jennifer Abernathy Whitely and husband, Gregory, of Olive Branch, Miss.; nieces, Jill Hallstrom, Rachel Ciudad, Elizabeth Abernathy, Jessica Ledford and Michelle Zasadney; great-niece, Emma Monahan; and nephews, David Abernathy and Caleb Welch.

A service to celebrate James' life will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont. The Rev. Eric Hollar will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers are: David Abernathy, Brandon Ledford, Caleb Welch, Christopher Abernathy, Harlen Sterling, and Allen Brown.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, c/o Youth Program or Disaster Relief Program, 5759 Bolick Rd., Claremont, NC 28610.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Bethel Lutheran Church
, Claremont, North Carolina
Nov
10
Burial
church cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.