James Beaver
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC
James Beaver

January 8, 1954 - September 5, 2021

James Michael Beaver, 67, of Clover, S.C., passed away unexpectedly doing what he loved to do Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021,

The funeral services will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at Divine Savior Catholic Church, 232 Herndon Ave. in York, S.C., with Father Adilso Coelho officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m., at the church.

Jim was born Jan. 8, 1954, on the U.S. Airforce base in Newfoundland, Canada, (where his father was stationed) to the late Gale Gordon and Dorothy Mae McGraw Beaver. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Vanessa Beaver and Valerie Beaver.

He is survived by his daughter, Holly Simmons; son, James "Jamey" Michael Beaver III; grandchildren, Olivia, Julianna "Noel," and Hally Simmons; the mother of his children, Carol Joy Simmons; long-time significant other, Donna Lynne Skipper and her sons, Geoffrey and Stephen Whitesides (Stephanie); sisters, Virginia Bordelon (Dale) and Casey Andrus (Matt); and brother, Sam Beaver (Kym). He also leaves behind his extended family, Patrick Jordan, Patrick Stuckey, Dale Burris, Lee Walden, Billy Jo Williams, Zachary Beaver, Dakota Beaver; many nieces and nephews; beloved JMB Recycling and Demolition family, vendors, and customers; many, many friends; and his adored Labrador Retrievers, Georgiabelle and Goliath.

Jim moved to South Carolina in 1972, to attend Clemson University. When he graduated he moved to the Clover area, fell in love with it, and never left. He was an animal lover, a plant lover, a people person, and a great father, grandfather, friend, and man. He was the world's biggest Clemson fan. He will be sincerely missed by all. GO TIGERS!!!

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org.

M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, S.C.

www.mlfordsons.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 12, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Divine Savior Catholic Church
232 Herndon Avenue, York, SC
Sep
11
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Divine Savior Catholic Church
232 Herndon Avenue, York, SC
Funeral services provided by:
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home.
Jamey, we are praying for you & your family!!
Mary & Steve Bishop
Friend
September 12, 2021
My prayers are out for you and your family Jamey. So very sorry for your loss. May God comfort and carry you during this difficult time. Love y brother!
Barry Small
Friend
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results