James Beaver
January 8, 1954 - September 5, 2021
James Michael Beaver, 67, of Clover, S.C., passed away unexpectedly doing what he loved to do Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021,
The funeral services will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at Divine Savior Catholic Church, 232 Herndon Ave. in York, S.C., with Father Adilso Coelho officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m., at the church.
Jim was born Jan. 8, 1954, on the U.S. Airforce base in Newfoundland, Canada, (where his father was stationed) to the late Gale Gordon and Dorothy Mae McGraw Beaver. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Vanessa Beaver and Valerie Beaver.
He is survived by his daughter, Holly Simmons; son, James "Jamey" Michael Beaver III; grandchildren, Olivia, Julianna "Noel," and Hally Simmons; the mother of his children, Carol Joy Simmons; long-time significant other, Donna Lynne Skipper and her sons, Geoffrey and Stephen Whitesides (Stephanie); sisters, Virginia Bordelon (Dale) and Casey Andrus (Matt); and brother, Sam Beaver (Kym). He also leaves behind his extended family, Patrick Jordan, Patrick Stuckey, Dale Burris, Lee Walden, Billy Jo Williams, Zachary Beaver, Dakota Beaver; many nieces and nephews; beloved JMB Recycling and Demolition family, vendors, and customers; many, many friends; and his adored Labrador Retrievers, Georgiabelle and Goliath.
Jim moved to South Carolina in 1972, to attend Clemson University. When he graduated he moved to the Clover area, fell in love with it, and never left. He was an animal lover, a plant lover, a people person, and a great father, grandfather, friend, and man. He was the world's biggest Clemson fan. He will be sincerely missed by all. GO TIGERS!!!
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org
.
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, S.C.www.mlfordsons.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 12, 2021.