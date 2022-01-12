James "Jim" Norbert Beaver
April 2, 1940 - January 8, 2022
James "Jim" Norbert Beaver, 81, of Hickory, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, after a period of declining health.
He was born April 2, 1940, in Cherokee County, to the late John and Allie Beaver. Jim was a retired wood carver. He enjoyed making things, whittling, trips to the beach with family, fishing, and just being there for his kids. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Jacqueline Roper Beaver; brothers, Jessie Beaver and Carl Beaver; sisters, Eva Lee Bell and Lorene Davis; and grandson, Jason Huffman.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, James "Kelly" Beaver and longtime companion, Carla Fortenberry, of Hildebran; daughters, Pamela Osborne of Conover, Teresa Yoder and husband, Doug, of Hickory and Angela Starnes and husband, Brian, of Hickory; brother, Dale Beaver of Hickory; brother-in-law, Glen Roper and wife, Brenda, of Conover; grandchildren, Alisha Huffman and boyfriend, Levar Moore, Kyle Huffman and wife, Lindsey, Derek Huffman and wife, Asheli, Blake Anderson and wife Cherish; great-grandchildren, Alivia Moore, Lyla Huffman, Mason Huffman, Chloe Huffman, Caydence Huffman, Guiliana Bartlomei, Chasyn Anderson, Anna Anderson, and Vayda Anderson.
A graveside service to celebrate James' life will be held Thursday, Jan. 13, at 2 p.m., at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. The Rev. Dr. Ed Yount will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service. Those serving as pallbearers are Blake Anderson, Kyle Huffman, Derek Huffman, Tony Bailey, Levar Moore, and Tyler Cook.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 12, 2022.