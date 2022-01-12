I will pray for you all, I worked with Jim for many years. He was one of the best co- workers you could ask for. Jim was a great guy that would help anyone. I love to watch him work on a difficult problem at work, he would not only come up with a solution but make it look easy. Jim was the best at woodworker I have seen at the jobs he worked on, more than that was a great person. And I know he will be missed but never forgotten. Rest In Peace my friend.

Tony Williams Work January 14, 2022