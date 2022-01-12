Menu
James Norbert "Jim" Beaver
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
James "Jim" Norbert Beaver

April 2, 1940 - January 8, 2022

James "Jim" Norbert Beaver, 81, of Hickory, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, after a period of declining health.

He was born April 2, 1940, in Cherokee County, to the late John and Allie Beaver. Jim was a retired wood carver. He enjoyed making things, whittling, trips to the beach with family, fishing, and just being there for his kids. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Jacqueline Roper Beaver; brothers, Jessie Beaver and Carl Beaver; sisters, Eva Lee Bell and Lorene Davis; and grandson, Jason Huffman.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, James "Kelly" Beaver and longtime companion, Carla Fortenberry, of Hildebran; daughters, Pamela Osborne of Conover, Teresa Yoder and husband, Doug, of Hickory and Angela Starnes and husband, Brian, of Hickory; brother, Dale Beaver of Hickory; brother-in-law, Glen Roper and wife, Brenda, of Conover; grandchildren, Alisha Huffman and boyfriend, Levar Moore, Kyle Huffman and wife, Lindsey, Derek Huffman and wife, Asheli, Blake Anderson and wife Cherish; great-grandchildren, Alivia Moore, Lyla Huffman, Mason Huffman, Chloe Huffman, Caydence Huffman, Guiliana Bartlomei, Chasyn Anderson, Anna Anderson, and Vayda Anderson.

A graveside service to celebrate James' life will be held Thursday, Jan. 13, at 2 p.m., at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. The Rev. Dr. Ed Yount will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service. Those serving as pallbearers are Blake Anderson, Kyle Huffman, Derek Huffman, Tony Bailey, Levar Moore, and Tyler Cook.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
3120 Falling Creek Rd, Hickory, NC
Jan
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
Hickory, NC
I will pray for you all, I worked with Jim for many years. He was one of the best co- workers you could ask for. Jim was a great guy that would help anyone. I love to watch him work on a difficult problem at work, he would not only come up with a solution but make it look easy. Jim was the best at woodworker I have seen at the jobs he worked on, more than that was a great person. And I know he will be missed but never forgotten. Rest In Peace my friend.
Tony Williams
Work
January 14, 2022
