James Edward Belcher Sr. of Conover, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wives, Marilyn Nancy Dunham and Barbara Marilyn Schnopp. He retired from the GE in Hickory. He was a supervisor and technical leader in the Distribution Electrical Protective Equipment Products section. Bass-Smith Granite is lovingly serving his family.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 11, 2021.
The Siegel family send their condolences and prayers. Jim and Barbara were always there for us. They now join Kristen in heaven. Three angels to watch over us!
Patricia Siegel
March 21, 2021
Sending my condolences for the loss of Jim. He and Barbara were always welcoming and kind when I was a new member at St. Al´s many years ago. We shared a fondness of running, and I enjoyed our conversations about our shared hobby. I will keep the family in my thoughts and prayers.
Patti Frye
March 11, 2021
We are thinking of your family during this time.
Janel Lingle
Coworker
March 11, 2021
The Office Staff of TES
March 11, 2021
Our family offers our condolences and prayers of comfort for the passing of Jimmy. He was a special person that will be remembered for his love of people and love for the Lord. We have many memories of him that we will hold dear in our hearts.