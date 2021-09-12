James D. Besse Jr.
March 5, 1933 - August 28, 2021
James D. Besse Jr., 88, formerly of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Homestead Hills Retirement Community in Winston-Salem.
Born March 5, 1933, in Taft, Calif., he was the son of the late James D. Besse Sr., and Lela May Cummins Besse. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Norma Jean and Linda.
1st Lt. James D. Besse Jr. (U.S.M.C.) served honorably as a U.S. Marine on the front line of the D.M.Z. in Korea. At the end of his term of service, he returned home and settled in Hickory with his new family. He completed his education at Lenoir-Rhyne College, and spent most of his working career as an interviewer with the N.C. Employment Security Commission. In addition to his family, he especially loved the green mountains, forests, and flowing waters of his adopted home state of North Carolina.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Peggy Vaughn Besse; their son, Daniel Vaughn Besse, and Daniel's wife, Daisy Rodriguez and extended family by marriage.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no public services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks all donations be directed to the Nature Conservancy, Attn: Treasury, 4245 N Fairfax Dr., Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203, www.nature.org/en-us/about-us/where-we-work/united-states/north-carolina/
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 12, 2021.