Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James D. Besse Jr.
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
James D. Besse Jr.

March 5, 1933 - August 28, 2021

James D. Besse Jr., 88, formerly of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Homestead Hills Retirement Community in Winston-Salem.

Born March 5, 1933, in Taft, Calif., he was the son of the late James D. Besse Sr., and Lela May Cummins Besse. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Norma Jean and Linda.

1st Lt. James D. Besse Jr. (U.S.M.C.) served honorably as a U.S. Marine on the front line of the D.M.Z. in Korea. At the end of his term of service, he returned home and settled in Hickory with his new family. He completed his education at Lenoir-Rhyne College, and spent most of his working career as an interviewer with the N.C. Employment Security Commission. In addition to his family, he especially loved the green mountains, forests, and flowing waters of his adopted home state of North Carolina.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Peggy Vaughn Besse; their son, Daniel Vaughn Besse, and Daniel's wife, Daisy Rodriguez and extended family by marriage.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no public services will be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks all donations be directed to the Nature Conservancy, Attn: Treasury, 4245 N Fairfax Dr., Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203, www.nature.org/en-us/about-us/where-we-work/united-states/north-carolina/.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
To The Family of James D. Besse, Jr.: Ponetta Derr Hull, Zachary Derr, Broderick Derr, Tonita Derr Dawins and Family heard the sad news that your husband, father, James Besse died. We are deeply sorry. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers these days, and that we sympathize greatly with your loss. You have a special place in our heart, Mrs. Peggy Besse and Daniel. Our family sends you love and warm wishes on this sad occasion. Loving regards, Ponetta Derr Hull & Derr Family
Ponetta M Hull
School
September 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results