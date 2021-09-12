To The Family of James D. Besse, Jr.: Ponetta Derr Hull, Zachary Derr, Broderick Derr, Tonita Derr Dawins and Family heard the sad news that your husband, father, James Besse died. We are deeply sorry. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers these days, and that we sympathize greatly with your loss. You have a special place in our heart, Mrs. Peggy Besse and Daniel. Our family sends you love and warm wishes on this sad occasion. Loving regards, Ponetta Derr Hull & Derr Family

Ponetta M Hull School September 13, 2021