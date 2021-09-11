James "Jamie" Lee Byers Jr.September 10, 1970 - September 9, 2021James "Jamie" Lee Byers Jr., 50, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, in Hickory.Jamie was born in Lincoln County, to James Lee Byers Sr. and the late Mary Ruth Pruett Byers Sept. 10, 1970. He was a member of East Maiden Baptist Church. He was a secretly converted Blue Devil after marrying the love of his life June 25, 1994, and bringing children into the world. Throughout his life, he enjoyed sports, and was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan, family man, and avid cornhole player. He had a warm embrace, a caring heart, and a special smile. He never looked for praises; he was never one to boast. For 50 years and 364 days, he consistently, without fail, went on giving so much love and time to those he loved the most.He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ruth Byers; grandparents, Arnold and Agnus Pruett and Clyde and Mary Byers; father-in-law, Ray Hedrick; and cousin, Richie Hallman.Left to cherish his memory his wife of 27 years, Angela "Angie" H. Byers; two daughters, Haleigh Byers of Charleston, S.C., Faith Byers Thomas and husband, Bailey of Lincolnton; father, James L. Byers Sr. and wife, Janice of Lincolnton; brother, Michael Byers of Salisbury; brother-in-law and family, Tim Hedrick and wife, Kathy of Maiden, Katelyn Helms (niece), and Landon Hedrick (nephew); sister-in-law and family, Tina Lineberger and husband, Charlie of Maiden, and Madison Lineberger (niece); mother-in-law, Carolyn Hedrick of Maiden; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and devoted friends.The funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 13, at 4 p.m., at East Maiden Baptist Church with the Rev. Nathaniel Austin officiating. The family encourages all to wear masks. Burial will follow in Maiden City Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, Sept. 12, from 4 to 7:30 p.m., at East Maiden Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Jamie will lie-in-state Sunday, Sept. 12, from 10:30 to 1:30 p.m., at Burke Mortuary in Maiden without family present.Memorials may be made to East Maiden Baptist Church, P.O. Box 386, Maiden, NC 28650.Burke Mortuary in Maiden