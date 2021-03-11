Menu
James Ernest Caldwell
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
James Ernest Caldwell

May 11, 1924 - March 6, 2021

James Ernest Caldwell, 96, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, surrounded by family, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton.

He was born May 11, 1924, in Iredell County, to the late James Winfield Caldwell and Etta Abernethy Caldwell. James was a faithful member of Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden and a U.S. Army veteran serving during World War II, in Philippine Islands. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Rebecca "Becky" Cline Caldwell; and his beloved sister, Virginia Wright.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, David Caldwell and wife, Sharon, of Maiden, Dean Caldwell of Maiden; daughters, Cathy Goodman and husband, Davis, of Gastonia, Cherie Stutts and husband, Harold, of Terrell; grandchildren, Carrie Goodman, Erin Silver, Nathan Stutts, and Lauren Stutts; great-grandchildren, Madison Stutts, Matthew Stutts, Davis Silver, and Isaac Silver; and many loved nieces and nephews.

A graveside service to celebrate James' life will be held Saturday, March 13, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden. The Rev. Michael Staton will officiate. James' body will lie-in-state from 12 to 1:30 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church, Building Fund, 3273 Mt. Ruhama Church Rd., Maiden, NC 28650.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church Cemetery
3273 Mount Ruhama Church Road, Maiden, NC
Mar
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church Cemetery
3273 Mount Ruhama Church Road, Maiden, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
sorry to hear of James's passing, knew him for a number of years, especially in the 70's and the early 80's when he was taking care of the companies trucks. can remember him traveling up and down the east coast in "Maude, hauling trucks damaged or broke down trucks back to his garage for repair. there is not doubt that he will be missed. he as well as this family will be in my prayers
rusty bracewell
March 17, 2021
Always liked waiting on him at Hickory Int, & kenworth .
Dewey prestwood ( jr )
March 11, 2021
