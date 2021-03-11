James Ernest CaldwellMay 11, 1924 - March 6, 2021James Ernest Caldwell, 96, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, surrounded by family, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton.He was born May 11, 1924, in Iredell County, to the late James Winfield Caldwell and Etta Abernethy Caldwell. James was a faithful member of Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden and a U.S. Army veteran serving during World War II, in Philippine Islands. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Rebecca "Becky" Cline Caldwell; and his beloved sister, Virginia Wright.Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, David Caldwell and wife, Sharon, of Maiden, Dean Caldwell of Maiden; daughters, Cathy Goodman and husband, Davis, of Gastonia, Cherie Stutts and husband, Harold, of Terrell; grandchildren, Carrie Goodman, Erin Silver, Nathan Stutts, and Lauren Stutts; great-grandchildren, Madison Stutts, Matthew Stutts, Davis Silver, and Isaac Silver; and many loved nieces and nephews.A graveside service to celebrate James' life will be held Saturday, March 13, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden. The Rev. Michael Staton will officiate. James' body will lie-in-state from 12 to 1:30 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church, Building Fund, 3273 Mt. Ruhama Church Rd., Maiden, NC 28650.