James Carl "Buddy" PichaFebruary 21, 1940 - November 13, 2020James Carl "Buddy" Picha, 80, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Taylorsville, after a brief illness. He was the widower of Marie "Rita" Picha.A graveside service and internment is scheduled at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church, in Granite Falls, Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Gordon West officiating.Born Feb. 21, 1940, Buddy was the son of Leonard Anton Picha Sr. and Glenys Burley Picha in Richmond, Va. He graduated from John Marshall High School in Richmond, Va. He began an early grocer career in high school with AP Grocers. In 1962, he married Rita. They shared more than 50 years of marriage together.Buddy and Rita adventured to Charlotte, in 1969. Once moving to Charlotte, he continued his career with Harris Teeter, Associated Grocers and Stevens Produce. He had exceptional knowledge of what was best "in season" and relished any baked good featuring the season's best.He was a member of Pleasant Plains Baptist Church in Matthews, and Open Book Baptist church in Monroe. Once moving to Hickory, he joined Grace Baptist Church.Buddy loved sports including his NASCAR races and Carolina Panthers football. If he was not watching one of his favorite teams, he enjoyed Hallmark movies, especially Christmas. He will be remembered for his kindness and jovial nature and is best known for shopping for the "best deal." He was a brother, husband, Dad, Pop, Pawpaw, Pop-Pop and many more, but always everyone's Buddy.He is survived by his brother, Leonard Picha Jr. (Terry); children, Rhonda Holman (Donnie), and Chris Picha (Courtney); granddaughter, Rebecca Starnes (Michael); great-grandson, Christian Starnes; sister-in-law, Joyce Brizendine (Bobby); and beloved grand-puppy Noelle; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his parents; wife, Rita Picha; sister, Judy Bedner; and brother-in-law, William "Bill" Weade.Buddy often left each family or friend with a big smile and this simple statement, "glad you got to see me today," and we always responded, we sure are. You will be solely missed and deeply loved until we meet again in heaven.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Dudley Shoals Baptist Church's general fund, 1882 Dudley Shoals Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630.