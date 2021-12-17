James "Andy" Andrew Carver Jr.James Andrew "Andy" Carver Jr., of Claremont, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.Born March 8, 1957, in Danville, Va., Andy was a son of the late James Andrew Carver Sr. and Essie Mae Hudson Carver. He was the best Brother, Daddy and "Paw Paw." Saved by God's grace and now living eternally with God. Andy was loved by many, and will be missed.Andy was a hard worker, a man that stood his ground for his beliefs. Andy had a love for God and his people. His memory will live on with those he touched.Andy was preceded in death by his parents, James Andrew Carver Sr. and Essie Mae Hudson Carver.He is survived by his daughter, Lindsay Paterno (husband, Mark) of King; three grandchildren, Jocelyn Paterno, Penelope Paterno and Finnley Paterno; six sisters, Mary Triplett (husband, Dee) of Morganton, Faye Waters (husband, Ronnie) of Hudson, Kathy Barr of Lenoir, Pauline Wise (husband, Paul) of Hickory, Becky Stout (husband, Richard) of Hickory and Eunice Ann Carver of Lenoir.There will be a private service celebrating Andy's life.Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir