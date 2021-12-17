Menu
James Andrew "Andy" Carver Jr.
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
EVANS FUNERAL SERVICE
1070 TAYLORSVILLE RD
Lenoir, NC
James "Andy" Andrew Carver Jr.

James Andrew "Andy" Carver Jr., of Claremont, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Born March 8, 1957, in Danville, Va., Andy was a son of the late James Andrew Carver Sr. and Essie Mae Hudson Carver. He was the best Brother, Daddy and "Paw Paw." Saved by God's grace and now living eternally with God. Andy was loved by many, and will be missed.

Andy was a hard worker, a man that stood his ground for his beliefs. Andy had a love for God and his people. His memory will live on with those he touched.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents, James Andrew Carver Sr. and Essie Mae Hudson Carver.

He is survived by his daughter, Lindsay Paterno (husband, Mark) of King; three grandchildren, Jocelyn Paterno, Penelope Paterno and Finnley Paterno; six sisters, Mary Triplett (husband, Dee) of Morganton, Faye Waters (husband, Ronnie) of Hudson, Kathy Barr of Lenoir, Pauline Wise (husband, Paul) of Hickory, Becky Stout (husband, Richard) of Hickory and Eunice Ann Carver of Lenoir.

There will be a private service celebrating Andy's life.

Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir

www.evansfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 17, 2021.
EVANS FUNERAL SERVICE
Lindsay, I worked with your dad at Turbotec and thought a lot of him. We didn´t always agree on everything, but accepted each other´s beliefs and opinions. He proudly showed me pictures of the grandkids all the time. My thoughts and prayers are with you as you get used to your new normal
Laura Brittain
Work
December 22, 2021
I will always remember Andy, he was a nice, kind man. He was always giving me all kinds of books to read.
Danielle Kennedy
Friend
December 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jeff Barbour
Friend
December 18, 2021
I was shocked to hear this Andy and I were close friends for many years,RIP,my friend..Prayers to the family.You will be missed by so many..
Jeff Barbour
December 17, 2021
