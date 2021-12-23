James "Jimmy" Lance Crowe IIOctober 12, 1963 - December 22, 2021James "Jimmy" Lance Crowe II, 58, of Hickory, passed away, peacefully with his family by his side, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.Born Oct. 12, 1963, in Catawba County, he was the son of James Lance Crowe and the late Jeanne Fritz Crowe Benfield. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Patricia Crowe.Jimmy was a loving father, grandfather, son, and brother, who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was a great cook and an excellent landscaper.He is survived by his father, James Lance Crowe of Hickory; son, James Lance Crowe III and wife, Barbara, of Conover; sisters, Yardley Crowe and husband, Jeff Hendrix, of Rock Hill, S.C., Lisa B. Semple and husband, Robert, of Nebo; granddaughters, Kaydison and Grace Crowe, both of Conover; nephews, Merrick and Noah Semple, both of Nebo; and stepfather, Barry Benfield of Hildebran.The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory.