James Daniel JohnsonMay 3, 1988 - September 28, 2020Mr. James Daniel Johnson, 32, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at his residence.Daniel was born May 3, 1988, in Burke County, to Danny Clark and Cathy Icard. He attended Christ Church on Springs Road in Hickory and enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles. James was known to be a very loving husband. James worked at Hickory Springs as a wire tech and was an outgoing, fun-loving guy who would do anything for anyone and loved seeing everyone around him happy.James was preceded in death by his daughter, Jayden Olivia Johnson; great-grandfather, James C. Johnson; grandmother, Sue Dale; and cousin, Chase Clark.He is survived by his wife, Angel Johnson; son, James Elijah Johnson; mother, Cathy Icard and stepfather, Billy; father, Danny Clark; stepdad, David Moore; sisters, Chelsey Clark, Desiree' Icard, and Elizabeth Nichols; brothers, David Moore Jr. and wife, Tyler, and Levi Icard; grandparents, Karl and Peggy Price; and great-grandmother, Lavada Johnson; nephews, Joshua and Trey; nieces, Gracie, Aria, Harlen, and Emersyn; mother-in-law, Tammy Nester; and fur baby, Knox Johnson.A funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese with Pastor Mike Faircloth officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.