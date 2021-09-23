Menu
James David "Jimmy" Dietz Jr.
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
James "Jimmy" David Dietz Jr.

August 10, 1961 - September 20, 2021

James "Jimmy" David Dietz Jr., 60, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.

Born Aug. 10, 1961, in Burke County, he was the son of Phyllis Passmore of Hickory and the late James D. Dietz Sr. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Dietz; and sister, Lisa Dietz.

A 1979 graduate of Fred T. Foard High School, Jimmy was the owner of Viewmont Auto Sales, as well as various other real estate companies. He was joined later in the business by Eva and Jared Dietz. Jimmy was proud to be from Hickory. He was a tough business man but was a generous supporter to those in need and especially to his family, whom he was deeply devoted. Jimmy was an avid walker, a member of the Hickory Elks Lodge, enjoyed watching Sunday movies, playing chess, golf and cards with his buddies, as well as, competitive yard selling. He loved to make a great deal and did so often. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Allen Dietz of the home; children: London Dietz, Eva Dietz and Jared Dietz, all of Hickory; his mother, Phyllis Passmore of Hickory; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Corinth Reformed Church with the Rev. Dr. Bob Thompson and the Rev. Paul Cummings. A reception will follow the service in Bost Hall. Burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, P.O. Box 2802, Hickory, NC 28603; to Hickory Elks Lodge, 356 Main Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601; or to the Cooperative Christian Ministries, 31 1st Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Corinth Reformed Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
When Jimmy was just a young man I worked with him selling mobile homes. I was a lot older than him and he always treated me with respect. I knew then he would succeed in anything he put his mind to. I know he will be missed by so many!
Bob Huitt
October 15, 2021
Shawn Fitzgerald
September 28, 2021
So very sorry for the loss of Jimmy. He & I attended Elementary & middle school together, always a "fun" guy to be around. Sending thoughts & prayers.
Sandra Leatherman Harmon
Friend
September 28, 2021
I was shocked to hear about Jimmy. My heart goes out to Deborah and their children. May God wrap his arms around you and the family to provide His guidance and love. God Bless you, Deborah; you are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Tänya Miller
September 27, 2021
This is very shocking news for me. He was a friend and he will be missed. I am so sorry for this huge loss. I will keep wife, children and family in prayers. Prayers for strength, peace, and comfort during this hard time. Mike and Tyran Heard.
Mike and Tyran Heard
September 26, 2021
It´s hard to believe that Jimmy is gone, I am so sorry for your loss. Jimmy was such a positive person And always saw opportunity in everything. He had so many close friends. Jimmy never never met A stranger. He will certainly be Missed. Ken Turnmyre
Ken Turnmyre
September 26, 2021
Jim gave me advice when I first opened my carlot to get the audio motion detect that he had on his business even I was a competior he shearded the info with me to get it . That much more then most men would have done in a tough business were in I repect that and remember it 18 year latter about him rip we will all see you soon sir rip
Scott Done Corby
Work
September 25, 2021
I was so sorry and shocked to get the news of Jimmy's death. I find it hard to come to terms with the news. I have known Jimmy for years as has my family. London babysat my grandchildren. I know how much his family meant to him. Jimmy was a sweet guy. I will remember his smile and his kindness. My heart goes out to all who loved him and called him friend. Prayers to his sweet family who are left to grieve his loss.
Sharon Everett Coley
September 24, 2021
The Bebber Family
September 24, 2021
Kat and Alessandra
September 24, 2021
I was shocked to hear Jimmy had passed . I love all of u . Loosing a family member is very hard . Friends and family members are going to help u thru . Blessings
Gina Del and Robin Bowman
Friend
September 24, 2021
We would like to offer our sympathy to the family at the loss of Jimmy. Being your neighbor, we saw him outside often. He is gone too soon and will be missed by many. Prayers for peace and comfort. Todd and Pam Propst
Todd and Pam Propst
Other
September 24, 2021
Our hearts are truly broken! Jimmy was one of the most giving people we have ever met. He was always a true friend and kind to everyone he encountered. What a huge loss for all of us! Our thoughts and prayers are for you, Debra, and your sweet family. Love you guys.
Mike and Ginger Shehan
Friend
September 23, 2021
We know the deep grief Deborah, her children, family and friends are feeling. We pray that time will bring peace to all of you! With deepest Sympathy and much love, Jon and Vicki Mauser
Jon and Vicki Mauser
Friend
September 23, 2021
My heart is overwhelmed for your loss. I just hugged Jimmy for his birthday in our back yard in August. May our Lord give this family comfort for this dear man's family
Ella Allen his neighbor at car lot
September 23, 2021
Such a shock to hear of Jimmy's passing. I will miss running into him and Jr. for breakfast at Arcade and Snack Bar. My thoughts and prayers for Deb and children. He will be missed.
Andrea S Keith (Ann)
Friend
September 23, 2021
