James "Jimmy" David Dietz Jr.August 10, 1961 - September 20, 2021James "Jimmy" David Dietz Jr., 60, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.Born Aug. 10, 1961, in Burke County, he was the son of Phyllis Passmore of Hickory and the late James D. Dietz Sr. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Dietz; and sister, Lisa Dietz.A 1979 graduate of Fred T. Foard High School, Jimmy was the owner of Viewmont Auto Sales, as well as various other real estate companies. He was joined later in the business by Eva and Jared Dietz. Jimmy was proud to be from Hickory. He was a tough business man but was a generous supporter to those in need and especially to his family, whom he was deeply devoted. Jimmy was an avid walker, a member of the Hickory Elks Lodge, enjoyed watching Sunday movies, playing chess, golf and cards with his buddies, as well as, competitive yard selling. He loved to make a great deal and did so often. He will be missed by all who knew him.He is survived by his wife, Deborah Allen Dietz of the home; children: London Dietz, Eva Dietz and Jared Dietz, all of Hickory; his mother, Phyllis Passmore of Hickory; and a number of nieces and nephews.The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Corinth Reformed Church with the Rev. Dr. Bob Thompson and the Rev. Paul Cummings. A reception will follow the service in Bost Hall. Burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, P.O. Box 2802, Hickory, NC 28603; to Hickory Elks Lodge, 356 Main Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601; or to the Cooperative Christian Ministries, 31 1st Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602.