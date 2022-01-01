Menu
James Douglas "Doug" Elmore
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
James Douglas "Doug" Elmore

May 2, 1952 - December 30, 2021

James Douglas "Doug" Elmore, 69, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at his residence.

He was born May 2, 1952, to the late Thad and Hazel Elmore in Catawba County.

Doug worked for 46 years at Hickory White of Sherrill Furniture. He was a devoted husband and a loving father and grandfather. Doug never met a stranger and would always put a smile on everyone's face. North Carolina Tar Heels basketball, high school football, and old Ford trucks were just a few of his favorite things he enjoyed in life.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Ann Roseman; brother, Jerry Elmore and wife, Suzanne Elmore; nephew, Brian Roseman; great-nephew, Matthew Roseman; and sister-in-law, Kathy Elmore.

Survivors include his wife, Kelley Elmore of the home; son, Ryan Elmore of Hickory; daughter, Kara Penley and husband, Dustin, of Conover, and Laura Williams and husband, Steven, of Maiden; grandchildren, Kiley Penley, Easton Penley, and Joshua Williams; brother, Thad Elmore Jr. and wife, Susan, of Brevard, Billy Elmore of Granite Falls, and Terry Elmore and wife, Liz, of Connelly Springs; sister, Gloria Hamrick Arrowood and husband, Brian, of Bessemer City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Pastor Ronnie Smith will be officiating the service. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. Pallbearers for the service will include Bradley Elmore, Barry Elmore, Mark Elmore, Tyler Isenhour, Kyle Travers, and Eric Travers.

Memorials may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W 44th St., Ste. 609, New York, NY 10036.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record from Jan. 1 to Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
9:15a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Jan
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hickory Funeral Home
I worked with Doug years ago at Hickory Manufacturing. Doug had a smile that no matter what kind of day you were having when he smiled at you, you just had to smile back. I know when I get to the gates of haven you´ll be there standing smiling and I can here him say Girl what took you so long. Can´t wait until we meet again.
Lori Maynard
January 4, 2022
I worked with Doug a long time at Hickory Manufacturing. He was a good man and friend who will be missed. Prayers for the family in their time of loss.
Charles Beeker
Work
January 4, 2022
Doug was always so kind to me as I would visit each department at work.
Cindy Hall
January 3, 2022
SO SORRY! FOR YOUR LOSS !
Debbie And Ricky Hill
January 1, 2022
