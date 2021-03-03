James Arthur Hollar
June 3, 1936 - February 28, 2021
James Arthur Hollar, 84, of Claremont, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at his residence.
He was born June 3, 1936, in Catawba County, son of the late Joseph Hollar and Rosemary Hoke Hollar. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by twin sons, Rickey and Mickey; and grandson, Michael Norris.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a member of Tri-City Baptist Church and retired truck driver. He attended Fruitland Baptist Bible Institute and received his Bachelor's Degree in Theology at Grace Bible College and was active in Missions in Russia and Ukraine. Jim loved his UNC Tarheels.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Debra Travis Hollar of the home; daughters, Donna Carroll and husband, Tommy, of Newton, Connie Arney and husband, Anthony, of High Point and Melissa Mooney and husband, Bryon, of Conover; four grandchildren, Amy Branch, Jessica (Jeff) Kelly, Alan Arney, Kaylee Mooney; and five great-grandchildren, Courtney B., Courtney K., Corey, Sophie, and Melody.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 4, at St. Mark Lutheran Church Cemetery in Claremont, with the Revs. Byron Repass and Hampton Drum officiating. Military honors will be performed by American Legion Post 544. T
His body will lie-in-state Wednesday, March 3, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Burke Mortuary-Newton.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 3, 2021.