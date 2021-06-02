James Ervin Ingle
December 4, 1932 - May 28, 2021
James Ervin Ingle, 88, of Statesville, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 4, 1932, in Lincoln County, a son of the late Ernest Brite Ingle and Rosa Mae Spake Ingle.
He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 22 years of service, retired from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department after 18 years of service and was owner and operator of Conover Cleaners for 10 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Fox Ingle; and brother, John Ingle.
He is survived by his son, Larry Ingle and fiancée, Mia Snipes of Taylorsville; daughter, Michelle Miller and husband, Jeffrey of Taylorsville; sister, Jackie Schronce of Lincolnton; and long-time companion, Doris Coates of Statesville.
The funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 3, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont, with Pastor Eric Hauss officiating. Burial with Military Rites performed by Post 16 will follow in the church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the church, prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Iredell County Hospice, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625 or Wounded Warriors
, 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newtonwww.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 2, 2021.