Hickory Daily Record
James Edward Jarrett
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
James Edward Jarrett

May 30, 1929 - June 10, 2021

James Edward Jarrett, 92, of Newton, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his residence, following a brief illness.

He was born May 30, 1929, in Catawba County, to the late Clyde Lester Jarrett and Martha White Jarrett.

James was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church in Newton, a U.S. Navy veteran, and retired from the textile industry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Geraldine Lewallen Jarrett; and brothers, Harold Jarrett, and Clyde Jarrett Jr., Gene Jarrett, and Franklin Jarrett.

Those left to cherish his memory are sons, Doug Jarrett and wife, Jackie, of Newton and Don Alan Jarrett and wife, Nicky, of Newton; daughter, Cynthia Bivens and husband, Ricky, of Newton; sister, Mathia Johnson of Newton; grandchildren, Jeffrey Bivens, Jennifer Bivens, Jill Matthews, Jodi Martin, and Josie Jarrett; great-grandchildren, Bethany Bivens, Travis Bivens, Ethan Starnes, Nathan Starnes, Jackson Matthews, Lauren Matthews, Meredith Martin, and Mitchell Martin; and great-great-grandchildren, River Stanback and Zelda Bivens.

A service to celebrate James and Geraldine's life will be held Saturday, June 12, at 2 p.m., at Grace Lutheran Church in Newton. The Rev. Dr. George Gilbert, STS, will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 4536 Hickory Lincolnton Hwy., Newton, NC 28658.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
4536 Hickory Lincolnton Hwy, Newton, NC
Jun
12
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
4536 Hickory Lincolnton Hwy, Newton, NC
Jun
12
Burial
Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery
4536 Hickory Lincolnton Hwy, Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Jimmy and Geraldine were both great people, highly respected in the community, and loved by so many people at Grace Lutheran Church. We will miss you.
Joe and Lynette Momier
June 11, 2021
Uncle Jimmy, We love you and will miss you greatly!
Robert, Crystal, Geneva, Kurt, Joi
June 11, 2021
We attended Grace Lutheran Church at one time with the Jarrett family. Jimmy, Geraldine, Poppy, and Mommy always made you fill with their warm smiles. Sorry for your family´s loss!
Judy and Leslie Hilderbran, Lori Clark
Friend
June 11, 2021
jarrett
john coughlin
June 11, 2021
