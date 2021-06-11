James Edward JarrettMay 30, 1929 - June 10, 2021James Edward Jarrett, 92, of Newton, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his residence, following a brief illness.He was born May 30, 1929, in Catawba County, to the late Clyde Lester Jarrett and Martha White Jarrett.James was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church in Newton, a U.S. Navy veteran, and retired from the textile industry.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Geraldine Lewallen Jarrett; and brothers, Harold Jarrett, and Clyde Jarrett Jr., Gene Jarrett, and Franklin Jarrett.Those left to cherish his memory are sons, Doug Jarrett and wife, Jackie, of Newton and Don Alan Jarrett and wife, Nicky, of Newton; daughter, Cynthia Bivens and husband, Ricky, of Newton; sister, Mathia Johnson of Newton; grandchildren, Jeffrey Bivens, Jennifer Bivens, Jill Matthews, Jodi Martin, and Josie Jarrett; great-grandchildren, Bethany Bivens, Travis Bivens, Ethan Starnes, Nathan Starnes, Jackson Matthews, Lauren Matthews, Meredith Martin, and Mitchell Martin; and great-great-grandchildren, River Stanback and Zelda Bivens.A service to celebrate James and Geraldine's life will be held Saturday, June 12, at 2 p.m., at Grace Lutheran Church in Newton. The Rev. Dr. George Gilbert, STS, will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 4536 Hickory Lincolnton Hwy., Newton, NC 28658.