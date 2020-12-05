Menu
Search
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Kenneth "Apple" Auton
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
James Kenneth "Apple" Auton

May 15, 1935 - December 4, 2020

James Kenneth "Apple" Auton, 85, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his residence.

Born May 15, 1935, in Alexander County, he was the son of the late Josie White Auton and David Alexander Auton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Wright Auton; grandson, Dustin Burns; three brothers, Glenn, Ben and Herman Auton; and three sisters, Alda A. Petree, Buena A. Barger, and Eva A. Alspaugh.

Mr. Auton was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War and was a member of both the American Legion and the VFW. He had retired from Sara Lee Textiles. He was also an avid golfer and loved spending time on the course with his friends.

He is survived by his daughters, Renee Auton Bentley and husband, Johnny, of Hickory, Dawn Auton Burns and husband, Dennis, of Hickory, Sonya Auton Prater and husband, Reid, of Newton; two sisters, Rebecca A. McNeely and husband, Vern, of Lenoir, Lillian A. Lail of Lenoir; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, a private family graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be sent to Veterans Affairs of America or to the VFW.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.