James C. Killian



June 27, 1932 - February 22, 2022



James C. Killian passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.



A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, April 10, at 3 p.m., at Clinton Tabernacle A.M.E. Zion Church. This will be an outdoor event. You are welcome to enjoy the program from your car or bring a chair.



Allen Mitchell Funeral Home is serving the Killian family.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 6, 2022.