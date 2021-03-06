Menu
James Allen "Jim" Kiziah
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
James "Jim" Allen Kiziah

February 18, 1941 - March 4, 2021

Mr. James "Jim" Allen Kiziah, 80, of Claremont, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born Feb. 18, 1941, in Caldwell County, a son of the late Johnny Kiziah and Rosa Mae Davis Kiziah. He was a member of Oxford Baptist Church and retired from Carolina Mills after 39 years of service, as Plant Manager. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Cecil, Ray and David Kiziah; sister, Shirley Kiziah; and son, James Kiziah.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Brewer Kiziah; son, Steve Kiziah of Newton; daughter, Deborah Queen of Lincolnton; stepdaughter, Renee Rhodes of Thurman; sisters, Mary Kiziah of Claremont, Diane Bristow of Catawba, Barbara Jean Pearson of Hiddenite, and Brenda Kay Kiziah of Maiden; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Oxford Baptist Church with the Rev. Joel Frye officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Oxford Baptist Church, 5965 Springs Rd., Conover, NC 28613.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory - Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Oxford Baptist Church
NC
Mar
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Oxford Baptist Church
NC
Mar
9
Burial
Oxford Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
