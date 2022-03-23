James Clyde "J.C." McMahan Jr.James Clyde "J.C." McMahan Jr., 85, passed away peacefully Monday, March 21, 2022. He is now in the presence of our Lord and Savior.J.C. was born in Greenville, S.C., to James Clyde Sr. and Lucille Kilby McMahan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Sue Spencer McMahan; eldest daughter, Carri McMahan Garrett; grandson, Cole Garrett; sister, MaryEllen Childress; and brothers, Doug and Jerry McMahan.He is survived by his son, Eddie McMahan and wife, Beth, and their daughters, Sarah Beth, Virginia and husband, Alex Lasek, and Catherine. He is also survived by his daughter, Renita McMahan Cisnero, and her daughters, Sydney and Alyssa Buchanan; five great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Nancy Cobb, Sandra Lambert and Patricia Hampton.J.C. was a lifelong member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Hickory. He was a beloved member of the congregation and instrumental in Men's Fellowship. He loved driving the church bus for the school children and was always involved in church activities. He loved gardening, working on mechanics and spending time in fellowship with his friends at breakfast each week. But most of all he loved his family.J.C. will always be remembered by his family and friends as a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was loyal, strong and always happy to help a neighbor in need. He had a joyful spirit and a big laugh that filled every room. To know him was to love him and to count on him, and he will be missed dearly. His family rests easy knowing that he is finally home with his Lord and Savior in Heaven.The funeral will be held at St. Stephens Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod Friday, March 25. The receiving will begin at 12 p.m., followed by the funeral at 1 p.m.In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to St. Stephens Lutheran School in Hickory.