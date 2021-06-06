James "Nelson" Miller
October 29, 1953 - June 3, 2021
James "Nelson" Miller, 67, of Newton, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.
A home-going service to celebrate Nelson's life will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 9, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Newton. The Rev. David Rankin will officiate. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 8, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16, in Newton, and at other times at the Miller family home in Catawba, and home of Marcus Miller Sr.www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 6, 2021.