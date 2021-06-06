Menu
James "Nelson" Miller
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
James "Nelson" Miller

October 29, 1953 - June 3, 2021

James "Nelson" Miller, 67, of Newton, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

A home-going service to celebrate Nelson's life will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 9, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Newton. The Rev. David Rankin will officiate. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 8, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16, in Newton, and at other times at the Miller family home in Catawba, and home of Marcus Miller Sr.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 NC Hwy. 16, Newton, NC
Jun
9
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Mt. Olive Lutheran Church
2103 Mt Olive Church Rd., Newton, NC
Jun
9
Burial
Catawba Memorial Park
3060 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC
Bennett Funeral Service
Rest In Peace cuzz
Wanda McClellan
Family
June 9, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Miller family. May God forever Bless and keep you all in His Love and Care. Nelson will truly be missed he was an awesome young Man.... Blessings and Peace to you All...
Patricia Shuford Clark
Friend
June 8, 2021
Sending condolences to the family and Praying God give the family strength..Sending hugs and much love
Patrice Linebarger Summers
Family
June 8, 2021
RIP my Brother!!!
Alfred Clinton Propst
Friend
June 8, 2021
Our sincerest condolences to the Miller family during this time. Know that we love you and pray your continued strength today, and for the days to come.
Pastor Vincent Ross, LaKita, Destiny and McKenzie
Other
June 8, 2021
Will miss you making me laugh when we would meet up at the store , and the trust you could find in sharing with me .
Judy Hewitt Bonds
Family
June 7, 2021
Always had a smile and a strong handshake. A genuine Man and I enjoyed working with him for years. He has a beautiful family. Thoughts, prayers and condolences for the Miller family.
Allen Davis
Work
June 7, 2021
My sincere condolences to you and your family´. Nelson was truly be the Holloway, especially my Father, Robert Holloway. There friendship will be reunited to Heaven.
Patricia Gabriel
June 7, 2021
Sorry for your loss and prayers lifted for strength for you and your family..!! Please let me know if there is anything I can do for you and yours..!! Always here for you my sweet brother from another mother..!! Lol.. hope to help smile if only for a minute..!! Will try to come to receiving..!! Miss you and love you..!!
Angel Whitener
Friend
June 6, 2021
MY HEART GOES OUT TO YOU AND YOUR FAMILY,HE WAS A GREAT MAN
CRYSTAL JONES
June 5, 2021
Knew Nelson for a great number of year, especially in law enforcement. Our friendship was such that if he call me, telling me he needed help, I would have followed to any situation, not worrying about how dangerous it was. Reason, my respect for him as a Man, and our Friendship. Wish I could be there for his final salute, but distance and time do not allow it to happen. Will there in Spirit, and my prayers are for his family both near and far. Rest in Honored Glory and Peace, Brother
rusty bracewell
Work
June 5, 2021
