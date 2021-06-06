Knew Nelson for a great number of year, especially in law enforcement. Our friendship was such that if he call me, telling me he needed help, I would have followed to any situation, not worrying about how dangerous it was. Reason, my respect for him as a Man, and our Friendship. Wish I could be there for his final salute, but distance and time do not allow it to happen. Will there in Spirit, and my prayers are for his family both near and far. Rest in Honored Glory and Peace, Brother

rusty bracewell Work June 5, 2021