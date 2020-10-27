James Nelson RobbinsFebruary 22, 1941 - October 25, 2020Mr. James Nelson Robbins, 79, of Hildebran, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, following a period of declining health.James was born Feb. 22, 1941, in Burke County, to the late Jesse Martin Robbins and Mary Turner Robbins.He was a member at First Baptist Church Hildebran and worked as a computer technician at IBM.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Olivia Ann Peyronnel.Survivors include his daughter, Kim Robbins of Hildebran; brother, Johnny G. Robbins and wife, Jessie, of Jacksonville, Fla.; sister, Betty Jean Holman of Lenoir; and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, at First Baptist Church Hildebran Cemetery, with the Rev. Ron Arndt, Aubrey Folk, and Kay Smith officiating.