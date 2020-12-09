James "Jim" Reavis Jr.November 30, 1941 - December 1, 2020James "Jim" Artis Reavis Jr., 79, of Lincolnton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Heath House in Lincolnton.He was born Nov. 30, 1941, in Iredell County, to the late James Artis Reavis Sr. and Mary Helen Knight Reavis. Jim's greatest love next to his family was NASCAR. He was a local race car driver and dealt in NASCAR memorabilia as his business for 30 years.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 39 years, Carolyn Mosteller Reavis of Lincolnton; sons, Scott Reavis and husband, Randy Barbour, of Raleigh, Scott Whitesides and wife, Joy, of Vale; daughter, Lori Reavis Chastain and husband, David, of Newton; brother, Mike Reavis and wife, Judy, of Newton; sister, Carole Reavis of Maiden; sister-in-law, Linda McNair and husband, Gary, brother-in-law, Steve Mosteller and wife, Linda; and a number of nieces and nephews.A private memorial service will be held at a later date at Blessed Hope Baptist Church in Newton.Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Lincoln County, 900 Donita Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092.