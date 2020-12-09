Menu
James "Jim" Reavis Jr.
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
James "Jim" Reavis Jr.

November 30, 1941 - December 1, 2020

James "Jim" Artis Reavis Jr., 79, of Lincolnton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Heath House in Lincolnton.

He was born Nov. 30, 1941, in Iredell County, to the late James Artis Reavis Sr. and Mary Helen Knight Reavis. Jim's greatest love next to his family was NASCAR. He was a local race car driver and dealt in NASCAR memorabilia as his business for 30 years.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 39 years, Carolyn Mosteller Reavis of Lincolnton; sons, Scott Reavis and husband, Randy Barbour, of Raleigh, Scott Whitesides and wife, Joy, of Vale; daughter, Lori Reavis Chastain and husband, David, of Newton; brother, Mike Reavis and wife, Judy, of Newton; sister, Carole Reavis of Maiden; sister-in-law, Linda McNair and husband, Gary, brother-in-law, Steve Mosteller and wife, Linda; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date at Blessed Hope Baptist Church in Newton.

Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Lincoln County, 900 Donita Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 9, 2020.
