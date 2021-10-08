Menu
James William Richey
Alexander Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
193 N Carolina Hwy 16 N
Taylorsville, NC
James William Richey

James William Richey died unexpectedly at Frye Regional Medical Center, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

He was the son of the late Boyd and Lois Richey of Bethlehem. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jacqueline Leigh Sills.

Jimmy enjoyed collecting toy tractors especially John Deere, watching baseball games, working with wood, and having a good laugh. He loved traveling and exploring our beautiful country with his wife and family. He spent most of his working years in the construction business and his last few years at SW Associates of Hickory. He was an active beloved member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, where he greeted fellow worshipers with a basket of candy. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the U.S. Army.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of nearly 55 years, Mary Leigh Richey; his children, Tafy and Matt Sills, Travis and Bessie Richey; his grandchildren, Jessica Sills, Trevor and Taylor Richey, Jacob and Katie Richey, his sister, Norma Paige and her husband, Gary; his brother, Matthew Richey and his wife, Libby; his sisters, Helen Watts and Shaneta Turpin, his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and a great-great-niece; his in-laws and their spouses and his dear friends, Gary and Cheryl Lytton and Tracy and Pam Lytton.

A visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 8, from 1 to 2:45 p.m., at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church. The Rev. Dale Bost will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 9042-NC-127, Hickory, NC 28601.

Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service

www.alexfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Oct
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Mt. Bethel UMC
Hickory, NC
Oct
8
Service
3:00p.m.
Mt Bethel UMC
9042 NC, Bethlehem
Oct
8
Service
3:00p.m.
Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery
9042 NC Hwy, Hickory, NC
Oct
8
Burial
Mt. Bethel UMC - Cemetery
Hickory, NC
Travis and Bessie and family. My condolences on your loss. Prayers for all.
Gerri Patnaude
Friend
October 8, 2021
so so very sorry at this tremendous lost .heart broken prayers an comfort during this very hard time, loved you guys.
LOUISE SIGMON
October 8, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Jimmy. Our prayers reach out to God for your consolation. If we can do anything at all we will be ready to help.
David and Sherry Huffman
Friend
October 8, 2021
