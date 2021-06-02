Menu
James Woodson Shelton
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
James Woodson Shelton

August 21, 1938 - May 31, 2021

James Woodson Shelton, 82, of Hickory, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at his residence.

Born Aug. 21, 1938, he was the son of Austin Guy Shelton and Lilly Mae Southard Shelton. He worked for Clark Tire for 50 years and Walmart a number of years.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Johnnie Ruth Shelton; daughter, Amanda F. Setzer (Donald) of Hildebran; son, James Edward Shelton (Debbie) of Morganton; three sisters, Corrina Craig (Bill) of Elon, Lorraine Hanks (Andrew) of Reidville, and Juanita Hanks also of Reidsville; six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded by his daughter, Patricia Ann Finch; sister, Margaret Rice; and brother, Austin Guy Shelton Jr.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June3, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Aaron Causby officiating. Burial will follow at Jenkins Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road, Newton, NC
Jun
3
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road, Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
