James Woodson SheltonAugust 21, 1938 - May 31, 2021James Woodson Shelton, 82, of Hickory, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at his residence.Born Aug. 21, 1938, he was the son of Austin Guy Shelton and Lilly Mae Southard Shelton. He worked for Clark Tire for 50 years and Walmart a number of years.He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Johnnie Ruth Shelton; daughter, Amanda F. Setzer (Donald) of Hildebran; son, James Edward Shelton (Debbie) of Morganton; three sisters, Corrina Craig (Bill) of Elon, Lorraine Hanks (Andrew) of Reidville, and Juanita Hanks also of Reidsville; six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents he was preceded by his daughter, Patricia Ann Finch; sister, Margaret Rice; and brother, Austin Guy Shelton Jr.The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June3, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Aaron Causby officiating. Burial will follow at Jenkins Cemetery.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.