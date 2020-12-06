James SpainhourNovember 18, 1940 - November 4, 2020James "Jim" Edgar Spainhour died in Hendersonville, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, after a short illness.He was born Nov. 18, 1940, in North Wilkesboro, to Lincoln Spainhour and Mozelle Cochran Spainhour. Jim was a graduate of Wilkes Central High School and Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. There, he met his future wife, Eloise Alvis, and they married at the campus chapel Aug. 15, 1963. After graduation, Jim entered the family retail business, Spainhour's. They settled in Hickory, where he was active in the community as a member of the Hickory Rotary Club, the Downtown Merchants Association, Habitat for Humanity of Catawba County and on the Boards for children's charity High Hope and the Symphony.After retiring from the family business in 1992, they moved to Cape Cod, Mass., but the North Carolina Mountains called them back and Jim and Ellie moved to Hendersonville, in 2005.Jim never met a stranger. He loved spending time with his family, bluegrass music, Maine, Cape Cod, the Blue Ridge Parkway, woodworking, old cars, and puttering around his garage.He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Mary Spainhour Harris.Jim is survived by Ellie, his beloved wife of 57 years; two children and their spouses, Sean Spainhour and wife, Victoria, of Indian Land, S.C., and Shannon Spainhour Bertino and husband, Kent, of Plano, Texas. He was also a loving granddad to eight grandchildren; Sydney, William, Michael, Brynn and Vivian Spainhour and Austin, Travis and Benjamin Bertino. In addition, Jim is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Syd and Virginia Spainhour, of Conover; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Elizabeth House of Hendersonville for their compassion and care.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elizabeth House or Habitat for Humanity of Catawba County.Shuler Funeral Home