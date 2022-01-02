Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Russell Stewart
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Bunker Hill High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
James Russell Stewart

December 16, 1945 - December 30, 2021

James Russell Stewart, 76, of Catawba, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Iredell Health System in Statesville.

He was born Dec. 16, 1945, in Catawba County, to Clayton Stewart and to the late Viola Pope Stewart. James attended Mathis Chapel Baptist Church in Catawba. He was a 1964 graduate of Bunker Hill High School in Catawba and retired from the furniture industry after many years of service. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Judy Dobish Stewart; sons, Robert Franklin Stewart and James "Jimmy" Clayton Stewart; grandson, Kristopher Riley Stewart; and sister, Betty Goble.

Those left to cherish his memory is his son, Matthew Stewart of Catawba; daughter, Jodia Cook and husband, Robert of Catawba; father, Clayton Stewart of Catawba; sisters, Martha Ann Mott Plotts of Thomasville and Cindy Leatherman of Catawba; grandchildren, Anthony Cook, Jessica Stewart, Rachel Stewart, Justin Yount and Justice Barraclough; great-grandchildren, Izayah Stephens, Roseanna Sigmon, Mila Barraclough, Jamie Yount, Millie Stephens and Malachi Stephens.

A service to celebrate James' life will be held Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16 in Newton. The Rev. Tommy Young will officiate. Burial will follow at Mathis Chapel Baptist Church in Catawba. The family will receive friends Monday, Jan. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16, Newton, NC
Jan
4
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16, Newton, NC
Jan
4
Burial
Mathis Chapel Baptist Church
Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.