James Russell Stewart
December 16, 1945 - December 30, 2021
James Russell Stewart, 76, of Catawba, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Iredell Health System in Statesville.
He was born Dec. 16, 1945, in Catawba County, to Clayton Stewart and to the late Viola Pope Stewart. James attended Mathis Chapel Baptist Church in Catawba. He was a 1964 graduate of Bunker Hill High School in Catawba and retired from the furniture industry after many years of service. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Judy Dobish Stewart; sons, Robert Franklin Stewart and James "Jimmy" Clayton Stewart; grandson, Kristopher Riley Stewart; and sister, Betty Goble.
Those left to cherish his memory is his son, Matthew Stewart of Catawba; daughter, Jodia Cook and husband, Robert of Catawba; father, Clayton Stewart of Catawba; sisters, Martha Ann Mott Plotts of Thomasville and Cindy Leatherman of Catawba; grandchildren, Anthony Cook, Jessica Stewart, Rachel Stewart, Justin Yount and Justice Barraclough; great-grandchildren, Izayah Stephens, Roseanna Sigmon, Mila Barraclough, Jamie Yount, Millie Stephens and Malachi Stephens.
A service to celebrate James' life will be held Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16 in Newton. The Rev. Tommy Young will officiate. Burial will follow at Mathis Chapel Baptist Church in Catawba. The family will receive friends Monday, Jan. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 2, 2022.