James Walter IradellaOctober 10, 2020James Walter Iardella, 94, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center.James was the son of the late William and Maude Cromwell Iardella. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by five brothers; and three sisters.Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Mary Iardella; and numerous nieces and nephews.A celebration of life service will be held Friday, Oct. 16, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church at 2 p.m., with Father Larry Lomonaco officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Burial at Catawba Memorial Park will follow the service.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hickory.Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations