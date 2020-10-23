James "Jimmy" WaresFebruary 13, 1960 - October 19, 2020James "Jimmy" Wares Jr., 60, of Lenoir, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.Born in Bronx, N.Y., Feb. 13, 1960, he was the son of the late James Wares Sr. and Joan Dickson Wares.He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Morganton.Jimmy enlisted in the U.S. Army in July 1978 and served three years of active duty. He then transferred to the Army Reserves, 854th Engineers in Bullville, N.Y. In 1988, he again transferred, this time to the Air National Guard, 105th APS at Stewart Air Force Base in Newburgh, N.Y. In 2001, he honorably retired from all military service.Jimmy worked at various places including Wakefern Food Corporation, Remee Products, and Grand Union (S&G) Warehouse. In 2005, he and his family moved to the Cajah's Mountain area of North Carolina where he took a job at IFH (PFG) in Hickory. In 2015, Jimmy was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. Despite the pain, he never took off work and continued to work up until two months prior to his death.Jimmy is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Lillian Herrera Wares; five children, Rachel (Michael Johnson), Caroline (Derek Seyerle), Jacquelyn, Jared, and Alexis; granddaughters, Bristol and Sienna; sisters, Doreen (Craig Whitbeck), Christine (Ronnie Eurich), Jeanmarie (Louie Lord), and Joann (David Nestor); and numerous nieces and nephews.Mr. Wares will be available for viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, at Sossoman Funeral Home in Morganton. A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. The graveside service will be held at 4:45 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Pinewood Road in Granite Falls, with military honors provided by the N.C. National Guard.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.Sossoman Funeral Home