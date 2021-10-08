James "Jimmy" Dean Waters



September 4, 1963 - September 23, 2021



James "Jimmy" Dean Waters, 58, of Hickory, entered into the loving arms of God, our savior Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, after a rapid decline in health over the past few months.



Jimmy was born Sept. 4, 1963, to the late James F. and Nancy Carolyn (Pope) Waters.



Jimmy was employed with the Western Steer Restaurant for 20 years. Jimmy loved our Lord, Jesus Christ, his Church, and his family.



He is survived by a sister, Dawn W. McGilvery and husband, Daniel, of Riveria Beach, Fla.; brother, Jonathan P. Waters and wife, Jennifer of Hickory; nephew, Joshua Waters of Hickory; two nieces, Jenna Waters and Jacey Waters, of Hickory; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



A memorial service will be held Sunday, Oct. 10, at 3 p.m., at Highland United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Roy Miller officiating.



Memorials may be sent to Adult Life Programs of Conover, 211 Second St. Ave. Pl. NE, Conover, NC 28613 or Highland United Methodist Church, 1020 12th St. Pl., NE, Hickory, NC 28601.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 8, 2021.