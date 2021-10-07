Jamie Lyn (O'Roark) Lee



May 22, 1970 - September 30, 2021



Jamie Lyn (O'Roark) Lee, of Claremont, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2011



She was born in Grand Rapids, Mich., May 22, 1970, to Linda (Brant) Dufseth, and James O'Roark.



She is survived by husband, Chris Lee; mother and stepfather, Linda and John Dufseth; father, James O'Roark; her beloved daughters, Mallory and Mariah Hoyle; stepdaughter, Savannah Lee; brother and sister-in-law, Brook and Gwen O'Roark; niece, Allison O'Roark. She also leaves behind countless family members of the O'Roark, Brant, and Houpt families in Somerset Pa., as well as her relatives in Fairbanks, Alaska.



Everyone knew Jamie for her big heart, generous nature, and loving spirit. She never missed anyone's birthday, anniversary, or any chance she had to make someone feel special. Her friends and family brought her true happiness. Jamie graduated Saint Stephens High School in '88 and pursued a career in Healthcare Management, where she spent over a decade at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Her pride and joy came from doing anything that involved her girls. Jamie's greatest achievement in life was being a mother, and she told people that every chance she got. May we all remember the big smile we were once greeted with, the warm hugs she passed out so graciously, and live life in LOVE the same way she did.



Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, at Saint Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA, 2259 12th Ave NE, in Hickory. A visitation with the family will be held at 10 a.m., with services following at 11 a.m., in the chapel.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 7, 2021.