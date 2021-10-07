Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jamie Lyn Lee
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
Jamie Lyn (O'Roark) Lee

May 22, 1970 - September 30, 2021

Jamie Lyn (O'Roark) Lee, of Claremont, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2011

She was born in Grand Rapids, Mich., May 22, 1970, to Linda (Brant) Dufseth, and James O'Roark.

She is survived by husband, Chris Lee; mother and stepfather, Linda and John Dufseth; father, James O'Roark; her beloved daughters, Mallory and Mariah Hoyle; stepdaughter, Savannah Lee; brother and sister-in-law, Brook and Gwen O'Roark; niece, Allison O'Roark. She also leaves behind countless family members of the O'Roark, Brant, and Houpt families in Somerset Pa., as well as her relatives in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Everyone knew Jamie for her big heart, generous nature, and loving spirit. She never missed anyone's birthday, anniversary, or any chance she had to make someone feel special. Her friends and family brought her true happiness. Jamie graduated Saint Stephens High School in '88 and pursued a career in Healthcare Management, where she spent over a decade at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Her pride and joy came from doing anything that involved her girls. Jamie's greatest achievement in life was being a mother, and she told people that every chance she got. May we all remember the big smile we were once greeted with, the warm hugs she passed out so graciously, and live life in LOVE the same way she did.

Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, at Saint Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA, 2259 12th Ave NE, in Hickory. A visitation with the family will be held at 10 a.m., with services following at 11 a.m., in the chapel.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Saint Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA
2259 12th Ave NE, Hickory, NC
Oct
9
Service
11:00a.m.
Saint Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA
2259 12th Ave NE, Hickory, NC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I'm devastated by this. Jamie was an incredible person loved by all. My sincere condolences to Chris and all of the family. Many Prayers going up.
John Putnick
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results