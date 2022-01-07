Jane Lewis BuntonDecember 28, 1934 - January 6, 2022Jane Lewis Bunton, 87, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Frye Regional Medical Center.Born Dec. 28, 1934, in Fairmont, she was the daughter of the late Preston H. Lewis and Rose Ada Israel Lewis. In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Carl D. Bunton Jr.Jane graduated from Fairmont High School in 1952, and attended Western Carolina University, where she met the love of her life, Carl. They married July 31, 1955, and raised five children in Hickory.She volunteered with the Hickory High School Band Booster Club, Frye Regional Medical Center, was an Elder at Northminster Presbyterian Church and an active member of the Presbyterian Women's Circle. She and Carl were charter members of Le Dance Club, the Elks Club, and enjoyed attending every event.She also loved the beach, beach music, playing bridge, gin rummy and pulling for her beloved Panthers and dog, Daisy. She was loved by so many friends starting in elementary school to the present "Golden Girls," including Marybeth Moore, Ann Hayes, Gloria Gatrall, Karen Foster, Kaye Frye and many others (you know who you are). Special thanks to her dear Pebble Creek neighbors, Priscilla Whisnant and Glenda Bumgarner.Left to cherish her memory are children, Sheri Gillette (Wray), Rusty Bunton (Jennifer), Julia Hunt (Allen), Laura Bunton (Robert Hambrick) and Michael Bunton (Amy); grandchildren, Chase Bunton, Leigh Allen (Clark), Merritt Hunt, Harrison Gillette, Peyson Hunt, Alex Gillette, Davis Hunt, Lila Bunton and Ford Bunton; and great-grandson, Henry Allen.A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 9, in Bass-Smith Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Jill Isola. The family will receive friends following the service. Masks are required. The service will be live-streamed on Bass-Smith Funeral Home's Facebook page.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church in Hickory or to Grandfather Home for Children in Banner Elk.