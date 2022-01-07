Menu
Jane Lewis Bunton
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Jane Lewis Bunton

December 28, 1934 - January 6, 2022

Jane Lewis Bunton, 87, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Born Dec. 28, 1934, in Fairmont, she was the daughter of the late Preston H. Lewis and Rose Ada Israel Lewis. In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Carl D. Bunton Jr.

Jane graduated from Fairmont High School in 1952, and attended Western Carolina University, where she met the love of her life, Carl. They married July 31, 1955, and raised five children in Hickory.

She volunteered with the Hickory High School Band Booster Club, Frye Regional Medical Center, was an Elder at Northminster Presbyterian Church and an active member of the Presbyterian Women's Circle. She and Carl were charter members of Le Dance Club, the Elks Club, and enjoyed attending every event.

She also loved the beach, beach music, playing bridge, gin rummy and pulling for her beloved Panthers and dog, Daisy. She was loved by so many friends starting in elementary school to the present "Golden Girls," including Marybeth Moore, Ann Hayes, Gloria Gatrall, Karen Foster, Kaye Frye and many others (you know who you are). Special thanks to her dear Pebble Creek neighbors, Priscilla Whisnant and Glenda Bumgarner.

Left to cherish her memory are children, Sheri Gillette (Wray), Rusty Bunton (Jennifer), Julia Hunt (Allen), Laura Bunton (Robert Hambrick) and Michael Bunton (Amy); grandchildren, Chase Bunton, Leigh Allen (Clark), Merritt Hunt, Harrison Gillette, Peyson Hunt, Alex Gillette, Davis Hunt, Lila Bunton and Ford Bunton; and great-grandson, Henry Allen.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 9, in Bass-Smith Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Jill Isola. The family will receive friends following the service. Masks are required. The service will be live-streamed on Bass-Smith Funeral Home's Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church in Hickory or to Grandfather Home for Children in Banner Elk.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
My condolences to you and your family. You all will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Lia Jones
January 27, 2022
Rusty and family, I am extending prayers for and condolences to you. Your Mother was certainly an exceptional lady!
Beverly Teague
Other
January 8, 2022
Janice Sakkal
January 8, 2022
A beautiful soul has taken flight. My deepest condolences to the family. It is so hard to lose a parent. Laura, you took wonderful care of your mom. And I know Daisy will miss really miss her mom. Wishing you peace, Janice
Janice Sakkal
Friend
January 8, 2022
Although Jane was older than me, I knew her family well. I got to know her through Facebook and we shared lots of stories about growing up in Fairmont. My deepest sympathy to her family. Diane Thrasher Mills
Diane Mills
Friend
January 7, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Jane's passing. I have many fond memories of her and the entire family, as I grew up with the younger children. Keeping Laura and everyone in thoughts and prayers for comfort during this difficult time.
Celeste Brindell Smith
January 7, 2022
So sad for your loss. Peace be with you all...
Julia Aliberti
January 7, 2022
I am so sorry to hear this. She was a wonderful woman and will be remembered fondly. May your memories of her bring you peace.
Terry Rudolph
Friend
January 7, 2022
Both Bunton parents were good and long time friends to my parents.
Staley and Kathy Keener
Friend
January 7, 2022
We are so sorry to hear about Jane´s passing. Out thoughts and prayers go out to each of you. May God bless you!
John and Yvonne Wilfong
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results