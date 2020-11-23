Jane Carole Hemphill Yount



October 22, 1937 - November 21, 2020



Jane Carole Hemphill Yount, 83, of Vale, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, following a long period of declining health. She was surrounded by her beloved family.



Jane was born Oct. 22, 1937, in Gaston County, to the late Floyd and Alma Huffstetler Hemphill. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ben Yount; and her adored rescue dog and companion of 10 years, Rambo.



Jane attended Brevard College and Winthrop University obtaining her B.A. in education. The love for language arts led her to teach English literature. Jane taught in Gaston and Catawba Counties, but spent most of her professional career teaching in Lincoln County at West Lincoln Middle School. She retired after 44 years in the classroom after inspiring thousands of students over her career. Her dedication and love for teaching and students was unprecedented. During her tenure, she was awarded by the Lincoln County Schools Office of Federal Programs for outstanding service to the Title I Program and was also named Lincoln County Teacher of the Year. Jane was an active member of N.C.A.E. Following her retirement, she was involved with youth theater, privately tutored students who needed extra support and was an original co-founder of the Trinity Lutheran Pre-School.



Jane was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Vale. She served on the church Board of Directors, taught Sunday school and served for many years as director of Bible School. She will be remembered for being a dynamic educator, her dedication to her students, service to the community, her immense kindness, compassion and faith and the tremendous love she had for her family.



Jane is survived by her son, (Mayor of Cat Square) Benji Yount and daughter, Paige Garner (Michael), all of Vale; grandson, Cole Hefner (Catherine) of Rock Hill, S.C.; brother, Wilson Hemphill (Judy) of Alexandria, Va.; and her faithful caregiver of many years, Barbara Towery of Vale.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made to one of the following: Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 7, Vale, NC 28168; or to The Jane Yount Memorial Fund c/o West Lincoln Middle School, 260 Shoal Rd., Lincolnton, NC 28092.



A private graveside celebration of life service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vale, with the Rev. Tommy Lineberger officiating.



Warlick Funeral Home



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 23, 2020.