Jane Carole Hemphill Yount
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Jane Carole Hemphill Yount

October 22, 1937 - November 21, 2020

Jane Carole Hemphill Yount, 83, of Vale, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, following a long period of declining health. She was surrounded by her beloved family.

Jane was born Oct. 22, 1937, in Gaston County, to the late Floyd and Alma Huffstetler Hemphill. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ben Yount; and her adored rescue dog and companion of 10 years, Rambo.

Jane attended Brevard College and Winthrop University obtaining her B.A. in education. The love for language arts led her to teach English literature. Jane taught in Gaston and Catawba Counties, but spent most of her professional career teaching in Lincoln County at West Lincoln Middle School. She retired after 44 years in the classroom after inspiring thousands of students over her career. Her dedication and love for teaching and students was unprecedented. During her tenure, she was awarded by the Lincoln County Schools Office of Federal Programs for outstanding service to the Title I Program and was also named Lincoln County Teacher of the Year. Jane was an active member of N.C.A.E. Following her retirement, she was involved with youth theater, privately tutored students who needed extra support and was an original co-founder of the Trinity Lutheran Pre-School.

Jane was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Vale. She served on the church Board of Directors, taught Sunday school and served for many years as director of Bible School. She will be remembered for being a dynamic educator, her dedication to her students, service to the community, her immense kindness, compassion and faith and the tremendous love she had for her family.

Jane is survived by her son, (Mayor of Cat Square) Benji Yount and daughter, Paige Garner (Michael), all of Vale; grandson, Cole Hefner (Catherine) of Rock Hill, S.C.; brother, Wilson Hemphill (Judy) of Alexandria, Va.; and her faithful caregiver of many years, Barbara Towery of Vale.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made to one of the following: Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 7, Vale, NC 28168; or to The Jane Yount Memorial Fund c/o West Lincoln Middle School, 260 Shoal Rd., Lincolnton, NC 28092.

A private graveside celebration of life service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vale, with the Rev. Tommy Lineberger officiating.

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
at Trinity Lutheran Church
, Vale, North Carolina
Warlick Funeral Home
I am so sorry for your loss! Jane was a beautiful loving person who I considered as a very special friend! May God give you peace and comfort in the days ahead! Love you all!
Nesta Farmer
November 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Jane was always such a friendly, outgoing, caring person. Always managed a smile and a friendly greeting. As we both were educators, we always had something to talk about. God bless you all.
Judy Hollar
November 22, 2020
Paige this has been a long road for you all. You should be so proud how you gave up so much to take care of your Mom. She is with out pain and confusion now, resting in the arms of our Lord. Please now take care of you and if you need me don´t think twice to reach out! Love you friend and I pray for peace in your heart.
Sandra Jenkins
November 22, 2020
Jane was a very special person she was my favorite teacher in Junior High. She will be missed greatly.
Nancy Houser
November 22, 2020
So sorry for the lost of your mom Paige, My heart goes out for you and the family and continued prayers are with you,
Carla Hilton
November 22, 2020
Prayers for all during this difficult time. Jane will be missed greatly.
Debbie Crum
November 22, 2020