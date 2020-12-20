Janet JonesJune 6, 1932 - December 14, 2020Janet Sigmon Jones, 88, of Catawba, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton.She was born June 6, 1932, in Iredell County, to the late William Lee Sigmon and Ouida Gabriel Sigmon. Janet was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford for more than 67 years. She retired from Dr. Robert W. Hart's office, after 34 years, where she worked as a registered nurse. Janet loved to paint and do crafts; she also enjoyed traveling with her husband and attending family events.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 67 years, Collins Jones of the home; daughters, Sherry Black and husband, Edsel, of Catawba, Vicki Johnson and husband, Ronnie, of Columbia, S.C., and Christy Bolick of Denver; brother, William Lee Sigmon Jr. and wife, Cindy, of Chester, Md.; grandchildren, Dr. Mitchell Black (Melissa), Marty Black (Laura), Staci Johnson, Stephanie Henderson (Daniel), Megan Young (Mason), and Chris Bolick (Casey Lewis); great-grandchildren, Collins Black, Noah Black, Lydia Black, William Black, Hallie Black, and Sullivan Henderson; sister-in-law, Sharon Sigmon of Denver; nieces, Jennifer Sigmon and Sylvia Johnson (Doug); nephew, Ryan Sigmon (Cassie) and son, Tate; and Caregiver, Teresa Abernethy.A private graveside service to celebrate Janet's life will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Hopewell United Methodist Church cemetery. The Rev. David Green will officiate.Memorials may be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church, 2211 Hopewell Church Rd., Sherrills Ford, NC 28673.