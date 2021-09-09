Menu
Janet Parker
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC
Janet Parker

November 22, 1939 - September 7, 2021

Janet Cleo Hedrick Parker, 81, of Claremont, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.

Born Nov. 22, 1939, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Hunt and Bernice Gilbert Hedrick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Parker.

Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Terry Parker and wife, Debbie, of Conover, and Kevin Parker of Newton; daughter, Cindy White and husband, Scott, of Hickory; four grandsons, Ethan White and wife, Jess, Tyler Parker and wife, Stephanie, Aaron Parker, and Matt White; two granddaughters, Kelly Mellentine, Nikki Mertz and husband, Jason; and nine great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 10, at 3 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel with James Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Maiden City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Burke Mortuary of Maiden

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Burke Mortuary Chapel
NC
Sep
10
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Burke Mortuary Chapel
NC
