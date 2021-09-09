Janet Parker
November 22, 1939 - September 7, 2021
Janet Cleo Hedrick Parker, 81, of Claremont, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.
Born Nov. 22, 1939, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Hunt and Bernice Gilbert Hedrick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Parker.
Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Terry Parker and wife, Debbie, of Conover, and Kevin Parker of Newton; daughter, Cindy White and husband, Scott, of Hickory; four grandsons, Ethan White and wife, Jess, Tyler Parker and wife, Stephanie, Aaron Parker, and Matt White; two granddaughters, Kelly Mellentine, Nikki Mertz and husband, Jason; and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 10, at 3 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel with James Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Maiden City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Burke Mortuary of Maidenwww.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 9, 2021.