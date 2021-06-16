Janice Huffman BradfordMay 15, 1947 - June 13, 2021Janice Huffman Bradford of Hickory, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend, passed away at her home, Sunday, June 13, 2021.Born May 15, 1947, in Hickory, Janice was the daughter of the late Allen William Huffman Sr., and Evelyn Austin Huffman.For more than 12 years, she had battled the effects of a rare, dementia-causing disease called posterior cortical atrophy. The disease initially caused visual dysfunction and eventually robbed her of most of her vision. It also destroyed her memory and left her in a wheelchair and then bed-bound, before eventually leading to her death. Despite her dementia, she continued to enjoy interacting and talking to other people, and was able to maintain a sense of humor.Janice was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved to joke and laugh and especially enjoyed being with friends and family. Singing and playing the piano were her passion. She was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Ascension where she sang in the choir for many years as well as served as junior choir director. During her younger days, she loved performing at the Hickory Community Theater where she won the beloved Kay Award for Best Actress. Janice enjoyed politics and often reminisced of her time working on the presidential primary campaign of Bob Dole in 1988. She was president and CEO of Industrial Health of North Carolina from 1990 to 1994, and after retiring, she then became more involved in local political campaigns.Janice is survived by her husband of 54 years, E. Edwin "Eddie" Bradford Jr.; a daughter, Lisa B. Moore and husband, John, of Raleigh; a son, T. Bradford and wife, Caron, of Alabama; five grandchildren, Austin Bradford Moore and Lauren Grace Moore, of Raleigh, and Blake Warren Bradford, Dylan Cole Bradford and Luke Kellen Bradford of Alabama; a brother and sister-in-law, Allen W. Huffman Jr. and Margaret "Barry" Huffman of Hickory; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roger and Carolyn Bradford of Hickory; a sister-in-law, Grace Bradford of Granite Falls; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.The family is extremely appreciative of the efforts of Janice's dedicated team of caregivers, especially Brandi, Cathy, Rachel, and Amanda. Also providing excellent care was the professional hospice team from Carolina Caring, especially Marguerite and Karen.The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 19, at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, with the Rev. Jared Grant officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church parish hall. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army of Hickory, P.O. Box 1167, Hickory, NC 28603 and Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM), 31 1st Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602.