Janice Caldwell HicksFebruary 3, 1948 - January 13, 2022Janice Caldwell Hicks, 73, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carolina Caring.Born Feb. 3, 1948, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Rebecca Elizabeth Burgess and Ben Davis Caldwell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Hicks; and daughter, Lynn Hicks.She is survived by a daughter, Linda Hicks; and two sisters, Elizabeth Boggs and husband, Robert and Brenda Teague.Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time.