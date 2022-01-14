Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janice Caldwell Hicks
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Janice Caldwell Hicks

February 3, 1948 - January 13, 2022

Janice Caldwell Hicks, 73, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carolina Caring.

Born Feb. 3, 1948, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Rebecca Elizabeth Burgess and Ben Davis Caldwell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Hicks; and daughter, Lynn Hicks.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda Hicks; and two sisters, Elizabeth Boggs and husband, Robert and Brenda Teague.

Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Linda so sorry for the loss of your Mom.
Tracy Brooks
Friend
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results