Janice Louise HunsuckerOctober 22, 1940 - February 17, 2021Janice Louise Hunsucker, 80, of Conover, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.Born Oct. 22, 1940, in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Claude Avery and Willie Edith Spencer Ballard.Some of Janice's joys in life were singing, traveling to the beach and the mountains of North Carolina, and most of all, spending time with her family and friends.In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her two brothers, Jerry Ballard and Claude Ballard; and three sisters, Gayle Singleton, Wilma Crouse and Lazette TraynorSurvivors include three daughters, Cathy Nguyen and husband, Phil, Lynn Barajas and husband, Jose, and Charlotte Bass and partner, Jimmy Smevog; a son, Jeff Hunsucker and wife, Amanda; four granddaughters, Jessica Wilborn and husband, Kevin, Jennifer Bass, Johnna Dickinson, and Meah Towhey and husband, Ben; a grandson, Will Dickinson; two great-grandsons, Jensen Bass and Kingston Wilborn; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.A celebration of life service will be held at Catawba Funeral Home, Sunday, Feb. 28, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Mike Faircloth officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels of Catawba County.Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations