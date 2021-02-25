Menu
Janice Louise Hunsucker
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC
Janice Louise Hunsucker

October 22, 1940 - February 17, 2021

Janice Louise Hunsucker, 80, of Conover, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

Born Oct. 22, 1940, in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Claude Avery and Willie Edith Spencer Ballard.

Some of Janice's joys in life were singing, traveling to the beach and the mountains of North Carolina, and most of all, spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her two brothers, Jerry Ballard and Claude Ballard; and three sisters, Gayle Singleton, Wilma Crouse and Lazette Traynor

Survivors include three daughters, Cathy Nguyen and husband, Phil, Lynn Barajas and husband, Jose, and Charlotte Bass and partner, Jimmy Smevog; a son, Jeff Hunsucker and wife, Amanda; four granddaughters, Jessica Wilborn and husband, Kevin, Jennifer Bass, Johnna Dickinson, and Meah Towhey and husband, Ben; a grandson, Will Dickinson; two great-grandsons, Jensen Bass and Kingston Wilborn; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at Catawba Funeral Home, Sunday, Feb. 28, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Mike Faircloth officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels of Catawba County.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC
2 Entries
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
February 22, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Ms. Janice's passing. Sending lots of Prayers for healing and hugs for your comfort. May God send his Angels and may they take away the pain you feel in your heart. Robbin Sigmon
Robbin Sigmon
February 19, 2021
