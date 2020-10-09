Jason HemphillApril 15, 1975 - October 6, 2020Jason Dean Hemphill passed away peacefully early in the morning Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, of pancreatic cancer.Jason was born April 15, 1975, in Hickory. Jason loved God, his family, Tennessee Volunteers, hats, and puzzles. If you had to privilege of meeting Jason, you would instantly realize that he was open and honest in his opinions but welcoming of others views. He loved to debate with others, especially when he knew he was right.Jason fiercely loved his wife and love of his life, Christine, and gave everything to his family and children. He could often be found with a dog in his lap, no matter how large said dog was; or educating his children on some aspect of politics, religion, science, or math.Jason recently posted on social media some thoughts by Arthur Ashe, legendary Wimbledon player. Those thoughts reflected on "Why Me," in which Arthur Ashe discussed his own diagnosis and terminal disease. Within those thoughts were the words, which Jason asked everyone to "hold… in your heart as they are mine;" Live simply, be happy! Walk humbly and love genuinely. Rejoice knowing that Jason Dean Hemphill is in the hands of his Savior, Jesus Christ, and at peace.Jason was preceded in death by his father, Robert Hemphill; son, Louis; paternal grandparents, Rose and the Rev. Fritz Hemphill; and maternal grandparents Clyde and Virginia Stepp.Jason is survived by his wife, Dr. Christine Cimo Hemphill; five children, Zachary, Hannah, Isabella, George and Xavier Hemphill, all of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; mother, Karen (Stepp) Carswell and husband, Tony, of Hendersonville; brother, Darren Hemphill and wife, Margaret, of Columbia, S.C.; sister, Kathryn Hemphill of Charleston, S.C.; stepmother, Wanda Hemphill of Rock Hill, S.C.; father and mother-in-law, Richard and MiYoung Cimo of Dalzell, S.C.; and grandmother-in-law, Martha Cimo of Plant City, Fla.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Mechanicsburg, with visitation held from 3:30 to 5 p.m., prior to the service. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Mechanicsburg.Jason didn't want flowers sent to the family. Instead, he wanted either a donation to PanCan (Pancreatic Cancer Action Network) www.pancan.org; or to the children's education funds, managed by Neil Stalker of Edward Jones. Checks may be mailed with a note of how the donation should be applied to each of the children, Edward Jones, C/O Neil Stalker, 1100 12th St., Cayce, SC 29033.Malpezzi Funeral Home, Inc.