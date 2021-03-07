Jason Edward Sherrill
July 26, 1973 - March 4, 2021
Jason Edward Sherrill, known for his kindness, loyalty and resilience, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, at the age of 47, due to an apparent heart attack.
Jason was born July 26, 1973, to Steven Sherrill and the late Martha Ayers in Atlanta, Ga., where he grew up. In 1986, he came to North Carolina, where he lived in Hickory, and later Winston-Salem and Greensboro. He graduated from South Stokes High School in 1991, and later attended Evangel College in Missouri.
Jason worked various jobs as a young man but later found work in the building trades where he was an expert in kitchen and bath remodeling. He was a hot pool player, loved music and was an avid Beatles fan. He was a happy cook. He had a great sense of humor and relied on his positive attitude. A lifelong learner, he was always reading and exploring new ideas.
Jason is survived by his father, Steven Sherrill of Winston-Salem; two daughters, Sarah and Savannah also of Winston-Salem and his partner, Rachelle Walsh of Greensboro.
A private gathering of close family will be held at a future date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to your favorite charity
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 7, 2021.